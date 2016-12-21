Bulk discounts available for 100GB and 1TB only.

If you're an Android user — which you are, because you're at Android Central, duh — you should consider using Google Drive to sync your files and folders. It's extremely easy to use, it's cross-platform, and Google is constantly offering deals on storage plans.

This time, it's offering discounts if you prepay for storage for the year ahead. The ability isn't technically live in the mobile app just yet, but as discovered by Android Police, there is an option in the Drive storage settings that lets you prepay for the year ahead.

The bulk discount applies for 100GB and 1TB purchases only. If you're going higher, you'll have to pay full price, which rounds out to about US$10 per terabyte per month.

See Google Drive storage plans