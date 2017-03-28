You probably have no location sharing tools from Google right now.
Unless you've received the most recent Google Maps update, with all of the fun new integrated location sharing features baked right in, you're kind of screwed right now. Instead of waiting until the Maps update was totally pushed out to every Android user, Google flipped the switch and killed location sharing on Google+ for just about everyone.
That means you have no Google-based location sharing option until the Maps update finishes rolling out, because staged rollouts are awful.
Updating an app for the entirety of Android is hard. There are a lot of us in the world, and to make that download available to everyone at the same time is expensive in several ways. What's worse, if you send out an update and there's a bug discovered out in the wild that you didn't know about, you have to send the update all over again once you fix it.
Google's solution allows anyone to only send out updates to a small percentage of users at first, and slowly increasing that release group until it reaches 100%. It's not only a good way to make sure you don't make your entire userbase angry if something is broken, it's significantly less expensive to deliver those updates over a longer period of time.
It's entirely likely this update will finish rolling out by this evening.
But miscommunications like this are the natural consequence of this behavior. I know several people in my immediate social circle with the Maps update already. In fact, my Dad emailed me this morning with a link to add me to his location sharing group on Maps. Because I don't have the update yet, if I click that link I get redirected to a Maps support page telling me to update the app. Which, obviously, I can't do yet because the app hasn't been fully rolled out top everyone yet.
So if you lost location sharing on G+ and don't have the Maps update yet, the official answer from Google is to be patient. It's entirely likely this update will finish rolling out by this evening. But that's never going to be where this stops for some people. Just like when Pokemon Go wasn't available and people started sideloading dangerous versions of the APK that were available on some random shady website, this is the perfect opportunity for someone to tap that "Install from Unknown Sources" checkbox and leave it unchecked just so they can have this new update.
That's bad for everyone, and Google not only can but should do better.
Reader comments
No one uses location sharing in Google plus and is most likely why Google did this.
Android Central dramatic writing as usual.
I actually use it quite a lot with my family... and it's broken right now...so just because you don't use it doesn't mean no one uses it
Well, now no one uses it
Really? You couldnt update your Google Maps today which had already replaced it? If you are posting here you should be smart enough to side load an APK if your phone didn't have the update yet (mine does).
You didn't even lose a feature. You regained the same one back within a day on a superior product.
Stop your damn whining.
yeah I used it a lot with my family too... I was mad when they took away latitude and put location into g+
I use it with my family
Oh yeah G+... That other bloat app from Google I don't need.
I'm glad they added location sharing back on a side note. Wife always worried about me riding motorcycles or solo running so at least she can know where I'm at if I never respond.
The Google assistant staged rollout is super slow too
I ended up signing up for Beta Google Play Services and Beta Google App, and then manually turned it on in the Google App settings. It shouldn't have to be that hard....
Yep. I still don't have it on my OnePlus 3T. I get tired of seeing posts like "How is Assistant treating you on the 3T?" And I am just sitting here like I have no idea it still hasn't hit my phone! (Just like the 7.1.1 update) grrr.
Trusted Contacts by Google lets you share your real time location.
So we have two apps that let use do the same thing. Google Maps & Trusted Contacts.
If it is working for you then you must be lucky. A lot of current 1 star reviews saying it doesn't work as well as G+ did.
Absolutely not the same thing.
You should inform yourself before writing such lunacy
People who actually want it are most likely Tech savvy enough to get the updated apk from apkmirror. There were most likely behind the scenes technical reasons why they didn't want both versions live at the same time. Really stretching to find headlines these days. :-(
Android Messages(formerly Google Messenger) have let you share your location since it first came out.
I thought it was a server switch rather than an app update. Anyway, still not available for me.
Wow, getting yelled at for not paying 10 bucks for a garbage mario game in one article then people complaining about free stuff changing in another article...is this the expanded universe of users that Bader dreamed about reaching?