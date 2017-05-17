Google is making it easier to search for jobs by leveraging machine learning and AI.

Google is rolling out a new initiative called Google for Jobs that will make it easier for you to find relevant jobs in your area. When you type in a job search query, Google will start offering suggestions for openings at the top of search results. The company is partnering with LinkedIn, Facebook, Careerbuilder Monster, Glassdoor, and others, and will rely on its machine learning and AI expertise to deliver results that match what you're looking for.

You'll be able to filter jobs by location, title, date posted, category, wage levels, and more. There's the option to sort between full-time and part-time positions, and Google will also show commute times for jobs posted in your area. You can easily apply for jobs with a single tap

Google rolled out a pilot program of the Clouds Jobs API for FedEx, Carrier, and Johnson & Johnson back in November, with the companies seeing an 18% increase in applications. The feature will be rolling out to users in the U.S. in the coming weeks, and will be making its way to other countries in the future.

