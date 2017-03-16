The company has no plans to push its Assistant capabilities to tablets.

Sad news, Android tablet users. Not only are Android tablets sort of scarce these days, but Google doesn't appear to be committed to equipping them with Assistant, either.

Android Police noticed that in last month's blog post, Google avoided mentioning that any Android tablets would be seeing the update that enables Assistant on Android 6.0 and above. When the site's editors reached out to Google, they received the following response:

The Assistant will be available on Android Marshmallow and Nougat phones with Google Play Services, this does not include tablets.

It's certainly a bummer that we won't officially see Assistant on Android tablets, especially considering that some tablets tend to be considered the household computer. Wouldn't it be great to set up Assistant so that anyone who plops down on the couch can summon a Netflix binge on the living room Chromecast? (If you're especially desperate for this to happen, you can root your device and try this XDA Developers trick.)

For now, there is no word whether Google will ever bring Assistant to Android-powered tablets.