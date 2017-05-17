Google Assistant now available for iPhone

As rumored ahead of Google I/O, Google has announced that Google Assistant is now available for iPhone. A lot of what you've come to expect from Assistant is carried over to the iPhone app, but with much lighter system integration, of course.

Google Assistant on iPhone can serve up package details from Gmail, control your smart home devices, conducts searches, and everything else Assistant does. You will, of course, have to open the Assistant app to take advantage of any of these perks.

Given Assitant's spread from a Pixel-only perk to more Android phones over the last several months, it's good to see it make the jump to another platform entirely. Of course, whether iPhone users choose to go with Assistant over Siri is another question entirely.

We don't have an App Store link handy just yet, but Assistant should be available to download shortly. For more from Google I/O, be sure to keep following along with our liveblog.