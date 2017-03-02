Google Assistant is rolling out to millions of Android phones without the need for a carrier or manufacturer update, and that's a big deal.
From just two handsets to hundreds, Google has lifted the device restriction on its AI helper, Google Assistant.
Announced earlier this week, Google Assistant will replace Google Now and Now on Tap on any device running Android 6.0 and above that supports Google Play Services. That doesn't sound like a lot, but it is: nearly 32% of all Android phones are running Marshmallow or Nougat, which translates into nearly 500 million devices (if there are 1.5 billion active devices that can connect to the Play Store).
To access Google Assistant, one simply needs to hold down the home button on their device — the same method as accessing Google Now. The transition will take a few days to complete, since it involves receiving an updated version of Google Play Services, but once it rolls out it will be the single biggest update to Android in years that didn't have to be approved by a phone manufacturer or carrier. That's because Assistant fundamentally changes the way one uses an Android phone, shifting much of the interaction from text to voice.
Google Assistant, in addition to being on phones, is available on Android Wear 2.0 devices, Google Home, and, soon, Android TV through the NVIDIA Shield.
Reader comments
It's so nice when control is taken away from the anti consumer crappy carriers and Google can push updates like this directly via play services.
Yeah, who wants a multi-billion dollar international company forcing updates to their phone... Wait, never mind
But not so nice when a giant company forces updates on consumers, whether they want it or not. Don't be fooled, Google isn't doing this for you, they're doing it because it plays to their interests.
all this is is a rebranded google now. chill out
It's google accessing your information and learning from it. Rebranded? Yeah, but also much smarter.
its not smarter because it accesses your information and learns from it. it did that before. its smarter in how it responds to you. and alast you are free to not use it.
chill.
out.
Is this US only?
From Google: "The Google Assistant will begin rolling out this week to English users in the U.S., followed by English in Australia, Canada and the United Kingdom, as well as German speakers in Germany. We’ll continue to add more languages over the coming year."
'Murica!
So I just wait for an update to Google Play Services and it'll be there?
Yes.
/me stares at phone...... cmon... cmon
take that Verizon!
Just heard - Verizon blocked it. Something about they want their slaves I mean customers to pay an additional $18.99 per month to use it.
And once again my so called "2015 LG flagship" LG G4 is outdated. **** you LG and my carrier!!
Your G4 doesn't have marshmallow? o_O
No :(
Who's your carrier?
http://www.androidcentral.com/lg-g4-owners-hows-marshmallow-update-treat...
Telcel in Mexico.
The thing is, I just checked again, that there is no way to root Marshmallow for the G4 locked bootloader. So even if I find a Marshmallow firmware from another carrier is not useful to me.
You live in a 3rd world country. How are you even upset?
to SoCalBIGmike: That is a really stupid comment. Here in the US carriers act the very same way. Think before you write.
Yup, they are like that everywhere. And to be honest Verizon and Sprint seems to be the most restricted ones when pulling updates and stuff.
Do you even know what a 3rd world country and a 1st world country are? Go back to school and check the Cold War era. ******* ignorant!
Yours is still on Lollipop? T-Mobile's is on Marshmallow, so you may have to update it via the LG Bridge program.
I don't know why my response went into a separate post but yes, I'm still on Lollipop =/
it does that initially.. then refresh and it fixes it... AC ism
The only thing bad about the G4 was the boot loop issue. And you're good, you'll get Assistant.
I know. I had the bootloop. Thankfully I was still under warranty and my carrier dealt with the shipping and everything.
Sadly yes, I am still on Lollipop. My ISP never really updated beyond 5.1 or at least I couldn't find the Mashmallow firmware, I tried again last week.
I'm also rooted and I'm not sure if Marshmallow is rooted for us with locked bootloader since the way Lollipop is rooted is throught flashing the entire rooted OS. I guess I'm diving into XDA tonight.
Go back to stock firmware and update the phone.
I'll check that out. Mine being H815P is not easy to have root and I need root on my phone.
Once you root you no longer receive carrier updates. That's why you never got Marshmallow.
I know but the thing is root. I just checked and there is no root for Marshmallow for the G4.
I can't wait for this update on my 6p. I used now on tap alot but assistant is gonna be extremely nice to use.
Error. Thought I had it already, but no.
So how do we know when we've received the update? Google Play Services doesn't show a version number and date like other apps. I guess we just have to periodically say "OK Google" until we get the prompt to set up Assistant.
Nice! I've been wanting to try Assistant.
I have a Pixel XL and the Google Assistant is nice and everything but when are they actually going to update it? I still cant use the "WHAT SONG IS THIS?" like we used to with Google Now back in the day. Even my Google Home can't schedule certain things.
I haven't seen any article saying that Google Assitant has been updated to support more functionalities.
Hoping they step it up.
It was always there. All they did was release the block to all models besides product model pixel and pixel xl
I hated Google Assistant, I like Google Now and that's why I didn't get an overpriced Pixel XL and returned it. Damn it.
I'm all for it. This isnt adding any new I do Google can already get access too so all you conspiracy freaks can calm down. Every one of you have a device that came be tracked. Especially if you posted here. You don't HAVE to take the update but that'd be pretty dumb not to considering what it adds to your phone. Pure awesomeness....