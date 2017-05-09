Google Assistant is learning new languages.

Just a week after adding a few new features, Google's smart chat app Allo is also picking up new language skills. You can now talk to Google Assistant inside Allo in French and Spanish, and it will respond in that language along with all of the smarts you expect from the Assistant.

French and Spanish join English, Hindi, Portuguese and Japanese as supported languages in Allo, which is a nice group that continues to grow. While users are surely taking advantage of many of Allo's features in more languages than that, now having the big selling point of the Google Assistant in the chats is a big improvement.

The updated languages are rolling out now, and may take a few days to arrive for everyone in the Allo app.