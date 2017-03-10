Google Assistant is learning a new language.

Back when Google unveiled its AI-powered Assistant last year, the company said that it would roll out support for regional languages. Assistant picked up the ability to converse in Hindi, and Google is now training the voice assistant to understand French Canadian.

Based on the screenshot, Google is working on making the French Canadian language model of Assistant available both on Allo and phones. That's in contrast to Assistant's capabilities in Hindi, which are limited to Google's messaging app. Google's decision to roll out Assistant to all phones running Marshmallow and above will ensure that its AI service is installed on hundreds of millions of handsets around the world, and the logical extension of that is to introduce support for local languages.

There's no further information as to when Assistant will officially add support for French Canadian, but with the test program underway, we should know more in the coming months.

Thanks Guillaum Gibault!