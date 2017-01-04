Google Assistant is making its way to more devices.

Right now, Google Assistant is available on the Pixel, Google Home, and messaging app Allo, and Google has now announced that it is bringing Assistant to Android TV devices and set-top boxes "in the coming months." NVIDIA's latest Shield streaming box — which was announced earlier today — will be one of the first devices to include the Assistant.

Google has mentioned that Assistant will be rolling out to all Android TVs in the U.S. on Android 6.0 Marshmallow or Nougat, including the AirTV Player, Sharp Aquos lineup, Sony Bravia series of Android TVs, Xiaomi Mi Box, and more.

The AI assistant's functionality varies across devices, and on Android TV you'll be able to leverage Assistant to play content, get answers to your queries, control the lights and other smart home products, get directions, and so on:

Play content: "Play Stranger Things on Netflix."

"Play Stranger Things on Netflix." Discover content: "Search YouTube for Jimmy Kimmel." And you can also ask a follow-up if you're interested in more videos by saying: "Play the second one."

"Search YouTube for Jimmy Kimmel." And you can also ask a follow-up if you're interested in more videos by saying: "Play the second one." Get answers: "Tell me about Jurassic Park?"

"Tell me about Jurassic Park?" Set the right mood: "Dim the lights."

"Dim the lights." Get ready for your day: "How long will it take to get to work?"

Google has also announced that Assistant will make its way into smartwatches running Android Wear 2.0, as well as in-car infotainment systems.