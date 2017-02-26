Get ready to interact with the Google Assistant on your phone.
The Google Assistant is available on the Google Home, Android Wear 2.0, Google's messaging app Allo, the NVIDIA Shield TV, and Android TVs, and Google is now vastly expanding its reach by bringing the AI-based virtual assistant to all phones running Android 6.0 Marshmallow and above.
Google made the announcement at Mobile World Congress, stating that the rollout will kick off later this week for English users in the U.S., followed by English users in Australia, Canada and the United Kingdom, as well as German speakers in Germany. The best part is that you don't have to wait for an update from your manufacturer or carrier to receive Assistant, as an upcoming update to the Google app — version 6.13 — will enable the functionality.
Assistant will be enabled on millions of phones through an update to the Google app.
All phones running Google Play Services will be eligible to receive the update, which rules out devices made in China and those using forked versions of Android. You also need to have a phone running at least 1.5GB of RAM and a 720p display to use Assistant.
Google has mentioned that it will make the Assistant compatible with more languages over the course of the year. New handsets will offer the Google Assistant out of the box, like the LG G6. Google is also showcasing Assistant on phones from HTC, Huawei, Samsung and Sony later this week at MWC.
Assistant is still in its nascent stages, but there's a wealth of functionality on offer. You'll be able to use the "Ok Google" command to view flight itineraries, weather alerts, set reminders, control the lighting in your house, view calendar events, and so much more. Google Assistant understands contextual queries, allowing you to pick up from where you left off in a particular thread.
By rolling out Assistant to all Android phones, Google is looking to take the fight to Amazon's Alexa. Alexa has racked up over 10,000 skills over the last two years, but the ubiquity of Android allows Google to reach a far wider userbase, thereby giving the search giant much more data to work with to improve Assistant.
Reader comments
Now that it matters to me, can someone help me understand what I can do with Google assistant that I wouldn't be able to do with Google now?
I don't know about new abilities but I can say my Google Home is MUCH better and more accurate with queries than Google Now is on my phone and tablet. Google Home can't rely on spitting out search results on a screen (though on rare occasions it will tell you to check the app for links with more information).
I'm hoping the expansion of Assistant means integration with Google Calendar and Reminders is finally coming to Home.
If you do anything with IFTTT you can use that with voice commands. I have an old WeMo switch that I could set up with voice commands to turn a lamp on/off once Assistant rolls out as an example.
Nothing. It's a rebrand
Home automation control
Finally!!!!! my Nexus 6p and HTC 10 could use some love from assistant.
I'm I missing something here what the F ..Is the difference between the two goggle now does the same damn thing at least to me on my s7 edge. It's just a marketing tool if you ask me ,goggle desperate attempt to get you to buy the bezel phone haha nope
It's coming to all phones now....
It was a Pixel-exclusive not just as a marketing point. It also serves as some sort of test bench.
Google Assistant was going to reach all devices from the get-go. It was a matter of when, not if.
Bezel phone exclusive, translation, marketing tool to get you to buy it
Look. You don't buy a Pixel just because it has Assistant.
It was going to come to all phones anyway.
Bought it for the build quality and performance. I rarely use the assistant, I see no difference between it and Google Now
So that was why we could enable Assistant on a leaked alpha build.
Cool, I guess. Better than the rest in this segment still means half-baked, easily the most disappointing feature on the Pixel.
This is great news! My only concern is it may not come to my Galaxy A5 (2016). It meets all the requirements, but I've been left out of features like this in the past.
Is it running Marshmallow? My dad's one does
sure is
Nice to see Australia getting in on the first wave for once. Normally we get left behind on these sorts of things.
Useless bloatware. My dog is more useful to me than google now. all google now did was to such battery and destroy the standby. only the google fangirls desperately want this to prove their meaningless existence. google assistant will be something exactly same.
Can your dog control your Hue lights? Impressive
You sound like a virgin, pissed that everyone around you is getting laid.
have you used the assistant yet? It is significantly better than google now.. and it also has the smart home capabilities to control your lights and thermostat etc..
Its definitely not for everyone, but it definitely has its uses ( and significantly more uses than google now)
The article says version 6.13 of the Google app will bring this feature. I'm already on that version, are you sure that information is accurate?
I'm sure all it requires is for Google to basically flip a switch on their end to make it available
More ways to get more data from you so they can sell it to their advertisers. You are nothing more than a walking billboard.
Turn it off. Also, Google does not sell your data. Known fact.
Of course not, is that what they told you.
I hope it can identify music. I use that on Google now all the time, and have read that assistant doesn't do that yet.