The Google app for Android is now better at dealing with intermittent connectivity issues.

Google has been streamlining its search efforts to deal with spotty connections, and today's update to the Google app for Android includes a new offline search feature. If you're looking something up on Google and lose connectivity in the middle of the query, the app will now save your search, and deliver the results as soon as it detects an internet connection.

The Google app continues to run in the background, and delivers a notification once it processes the search result. From the Google blog:

With this change, search results are saved as soon as they are retrieved, even if you lose connection afterwards or go into airplane mode. So the next time you lose service, feel free to queue up your searches, put your phone away and carry on with your day. The Google app will work behind-the-scenes to detect when a connection is available again and deliver your search results once completed.

With the update installed, you'll see a Manage searches option in the Google app, which lists your pending searches. You can clear your offline searches, or create a notification to alert you once the search result is ready. The update is now rolling out, so you should be able to get started with the feature from today.