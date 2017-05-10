Google's Street View certification program lets you easily publish 360-degree content.

Google has announced a "Street View ready" program that makes it easier for customers using 360-degree cameras to capture and upload imagery to Street View. 20 cameras will be available over the coming months, including products from Samsung, GoPro, 360Fly, Insta360, Xiaomi's Yi Technology, and others.

The Street View certification covers four categories:

Street View mobile ready: 360 cameras that can publish Street View directly from a mobile app—without requiring a desktop workflow

Street View auto ready: 360 cameras tailored for vehicle-based collection with the highest accuracy

Street View vr ready: 360 cameras or systems that collect geometry in addition to generating sets of connected 360 photos

Street View workflow ready: Publishing tools (sometimes bundled with cameras) that can upload to Street View accounts

By launching the certification program, Google is making it easier to publish content to Street View, while also driving up interest in 360-degree cameras. We should get a look at some of the products later this week at the Street View Summit, so stay tuned.