Best Buy Insignia, LIFX, TP-Link and Wink are the latest brands to become compatible with Google Assistant.

Looking to get more home automation uses out of your Google Home? Google has announced a new wave of smart home product integration for Google Assistant, available either through its Google Home speaker or any Android smartphone with Google Assistant.

The new brands/products include:

These new products bolster the crop of connected home devices already compatible with Google Home, giving you more options for adding smart home products within your home. Perhaps you already built out some home automation around a Wink Hub — now all you need to do is add the Wink Hub to your Google Home app or in the Home Control panel in the Google Assistant settings on your Pixel or Android phone.

Earlier today, Google announced that Google Home will be coming to the UK in April. All these latest product integrations will of course be available for new UK users as well.

What do you think of these new integrations for Google Assistant? Have you had a chance to use Google Home to control things around your home? Let us know in the comments!