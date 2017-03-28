Best Buy Insignia, LIFX, TP-Link and Wink are the latest brands to become compatible with Google Assistant.
Looking to get more home automation uses out of your Google Home? Google has announced a new wave of smart home product integration for Google Assistant, available either through its Google Home speaker or any Android smartphone with Google Assistant.
The new brands/products include:
- Best Buy Insignia Wi-Fi Smart Plug
- LIFX Smart Lights
- TP-Link Smart Home products
- Wink Hub automation
- Vivint Home Security
- Rachio Sprinklers
- Logitech Harmony
- Geeni Connected Tech
- August Smart Locks
- Electrolux Smart Appliances
These new products bolster the crop of connected home devices already compatible with Google Home, giving you more options for adding smart home products within your home. Perhaps you already built out some home automation around a Wink Hub — now all you need to do is add the Wink Hub to your Google Home app or in the Home Control panel in the Google Assistant settings on your Pixel or Android phone.
Earlier today, Google announced that Google Home will be coming to the UK in April. All these latest product integrations will of course be available for new UK users as well.
What do you think of these new integrations for Google Assistant? Have you had a chance to use Google Home to control things around your home? Let us know in the comments!
Reader comments
I've seen this multiple times and places today that Logitech Harmony is now a supported device but I'm still not seeing this when I go to add a new device in the Google Home app. I also checked for an update to the app, but I'm current. Slow server-side rollout?
I don't see Logitech either
About damn time!
Added my LIFX lights, then had to go to work, said they weren't set up. Oh the fun if new things.
don't see option to add Rachio
Interesting - press release says August is now supported by "Google Assistant on Google Home." Careful wording there means that it may or may not be available to Google Assistant on my phone....guess I'll find out tonight.
Harmony and Rachio missing for me as well. IFTT speed has improved intensely so Harmony works good through that at least.
Im also not seeing Harmony in the GH app.
I'm really happy about this, but if you use have Wink set up with Philips Hue and Assistant set up to run Hue, the lights will be duplicated on the Assistant and you can't delete the duplicates without unlinking accounts.