Welcome to a new era of Android Wear smartwatches.

Google is ready to launch its newest revision of Android Wear, version 2.0, and it has paired up with LG for two new smartwatches to showcase the latest software. The LG Watch Sport and LG Watch Style are launching in tandem to show both sides of what Android Wear can be — big and powerful, but also slim and beautiful.

Both watches are cut from 316L stainless steel, and have resistance from the elements (IP68 for the Sport, IP67 for the Style). They have Gorilla Glass 3-covered circular P-OLED displays with ambient brightness sensors (even without a "flat tire"), as well as new Snapdragon Wear 2100 processors and rotating crowns for a new form of input. Beyond those shared basics, they couldn't be more different.

The LG Watch Sport picks up where the last-gen Android Wear watches left off. With a 1.38-inch display it's large and full of features, including LTE, GPS, NFC for Android Pay, a PPG heart rate sensor and a large 430 mAh battery to handle the extra workload. Of course that all has to fit somewhere, and the Watch Sport is over 14 mm thick, with a case size of 45.4 x 51.2 mm and integrated straps to hold necessary radios. You can choose between a deep silver case with a dark grey band, or a dark blue case with a black band (exclusive to the Google Store).

You get the same core experience, but the designs couldn't be further apart.

On the opposite end of the spectrum is the LG Watch Style, which is the most compact Android Wear watch to date. It has a smaller 1.2-inch display and a 10.8 mm thick case that is finely sculpted to fit on even small wrists. Of course that means it has a smaller battery, 240 mAh, as well as a lack of a heart rate sensor, GPS, NFC, LTE and the two extra side buttons. It comes in three colors — silver, titanium and rose gold — with genuine leather straps, which can also be swapped out for any 18 mm strap of your choosing.

Aside from the handful of hardware-dependent features, both watches run the same new software: Android Wear 2.0. The latest revision includes a redesign watch face design that integrates complications from apps, a fresh take on notifications that are easier to act on, and standalone apps that can do even more without the need for a connection. Android Wear 2.0 also introduces Google Assistant on your wrist, and new methods of input like gesture typing and emoji drawing.

Both watches will go on sale starting Friday, February 10, through a variety of retail channels. The simpler and sleeker LG Watch Style comes in at just $249 and will be available from Best Buy and the Google Store. The powerful LG Watch Sport will set you back $349 at the Google Store, AT&T and Verizon — data plans, which are not required, will run $5-10 per month from the carriers.

Internationally, the LG Watch Sport and Watch Style will come to various carriers and retailers across Canada, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, South Korea, Taiwan, UAE and the UK in the coming weeks.

