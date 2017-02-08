Welcome to a new era of Android Wear smartwatches.
Google is ready to launch its newest revision of Android Wear, version 2.0, and it has paired up with LG for two new smartwatches to showcase the latest software. The LG Watch Sport and LG Watch Style are launching in tandem to show both sides of what Android Wear can be — big and powerful, but also slim and beautiful.
Both watches are cut from 316L stainless steel, and have resistance from the elements (IP68 for the Sport, IP67 for the Style). They have Gorilla Glass 3-covered circular P-OLED displays with ambient brightness sensors (even without a "flat tire"), as well as new Snapdragon Wear 2100 processors and rotating crowns for a new form of input. Beyond those shared basics, they couldn't be more different.
The LG Watch Sport picks up where the last-gen Android Wear watches left off. With a 1.38-inch display it's large and full of features, including LTE, GPS, NFC for Android Pay, a PPG heart rate sensor and a large 430 mAh battery to handle the extra workload. Of course that all has to fit somewhere, and the Watch Sport is over 14 mm thick, with a case size of 45.4 x 51.2 mm and integrated straps to hold necessary radios. You can choose between a deep silver case with a dark grey band, or a dark blue case with a black band (exclusive to the Google Store).
You get the same core experience, but the designs couldn't be further apart.
On the opposite end of the spectrum is the LG Watch Style, which is the most compact Android Wear watch to date. It has a smaller 1.2-inch display and a 10.8 mm thick case that is finely sculpted to fit on even small wrists. Of course that means it has a smaller battery, 240 mAh, as well as a lack of a heart rate sensor, GPS, NFC, LTE and the two extra side buttons. It comes in three colors — silver, titanium and rose gold — with genuine leather straps, which can also be swapped out for any 18 mm strap of your choosing.
Aside from the handful of hardware-dependent features, both watches run the same new software: Android Wear 2.0. The latest revision includes a redesign watch face design that integrates complications from apps, a fresh take on notifications that are easier to act on, and standalone apps that can do even more without the need for a connection. Android Wear 2.0 also introduces Google Assistant on your wrist, and new methods of input like gesture typing and emoji drawing.
Both watches will go on sale starting Friday, February 10, through a variety of retail channels. The simpler and sleeker LG Watch Style comes in at just $249 and will be available from Best Buy and the Google Store. The powerful LG Watch Sport will set you back $349 at the Google Store, AT&T and Verizon — data plans, which are not required, will run $5-10 per month from the carriers.
Internationally, the LG Watch Sport and Watch Style will come to various carriers and retailers across Canada, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, South Korea, Taiwan, UAE and the UK in the coming weeks.
Press release:
Android Wear 2.0: Make the most of every minute
While traditional watches tell the time, Android Wear watches make the most of your time. In an instant, you can check when and where you're meeting a friend, whether you'll need an umbrella tonight, or how many minutes you've been active today—all without reaching for your phone. Today, we're announcing Android Wear 2.0 to give you more informative watch faces, better work outs, new ways to use apps, more ways to stay in touch, and on-the-go help from Google Assistant. We're also introducing two new watches that run Android Wear 2.0.
More personalized, helpful watch faces
You can now personalize your Android Wear always-on watch face with information and actions from your favorite apps. Simply glance at your wrist to check your next appointment, stock performance, progress on fitness goals, or whatever is important to you. A quick tap on your watch face lets you instantly order an Uber ride, start a workout, or get in touch with your significant other. Interested in different info throughout the day? Just swipe to switch your watch face as you go from the office to the gym to dinner with friends and home again.
Better ways to work out
Google Fit, the pre-installed fitness app on most Android Wear watches, now lets you track your pace, distance, calories burned and heart rate* as you're walking, running or cycling. You can also measure weight-lifting reps, in addition to push-ups, sit-ups and squats. When you work out with a cellular-connected Android Wear watch, you can stay in touch with calls and messages, stream tunes from Google Play Music and still use your favorite apps right on your watch.
New ways to use apps
With Android Wear 2.0, you can choose which apps you want on your watch and download them directly from the new on-watch Google Play Store. If your watch has a cellular connection, you can make calls and use your watch apps no matter where your phone is. Whether you use an Android phone or iPhone, you'll be able to use apps built for Android Wear 2.0, like AccuWeather, Android Pay*, Foursquare, Google Fit, Google Messenger, Google Play Music, Lifesum, Robin Hood, Runkeeper, Runtastic, Strava, Telegram, Uber and many more.
More ways to respond to messages
Now it's easier than ever to read and respond to a message right from your watch. When you receive a message, you can expand the notification and tap to respond by dictating, typing or handwriting your answer, or drawing an emoji. Try it out on apps like Facebook Messenger, Glide, Google Messenger, Hangouts, Telegram or WhatsApp., Need to respond quickly? Use Smart Reply, which instantly and intelligently suggests different responses based on the message you received.
The Google Assistant on your wrist
Android Wear 2.0 brings the Google Assistant to your wrist, so you can find answers and get things done—hands free. Ask your Google Assistant about the weather or remind yourself to bring an umbrella. Make a restaurant reservation or navigate to work. You can even update your shopping list right from your wrist. To ask for help, just hold down the power button on your watch or say "Ok Google." The Google Assistant is available in English and German on Android Wear and will be available in other languages in the coming months.
Introducing LG Watch Style and LG Watch Sport
The first watches with Android Wear 2.0 are the LG Watch Style and LG Watch Sport—both designed in collaboration with Google.
The LG Watch Style is thin, light, beautiful to look at and comfortable to wear. It's available in three classic designs and finishes—silver, rose gold and titanium—and compatible with snap-and-swap 18mm leather and silicone bands out of the box, so you can quickly switch bands to match your look or the occasion. The rotating power button lets you easily scroll through your stream, bring up the app launcher, or access your Google Assistant.
The LG Watch Sport is Android Wear's most powerful watch yet. Available in titanium and dark blue, the LG Watch Sport comes with a high performance elastomer strap, NFC for payments, GPS for tracking exercise and navigation, a heart rate sensor for your workouts, and cellular connectivity. With dedicated buttons for Google Fit and Android Pay, plus a rotating power button, it lets you instantly launch your favorite apps. From phone calls to payments, LG Watch Sport is pretty much everything you need whether you're running the trails or just running some errands.
Starting February 10, you can find LG Watch Style at Best Buy and the Google Store and the LG Watch Sport at AT&T and Verizon. These watches will be available at carriers and retailers across Canada, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, South Korea, Taiwan, UAE and U.K. in the coming weeks.
Android Wear 2.0 will be available for all supported Android Wear watches in the coming weeks. We hope Android Wear 2.0 lets you stay more informed, organized, healthy and connected to what matters most.
