Startups from a variety of regions will convene later this summer at Google's headquarters in San Francisco.

Google's Launchpad Accelerator program is a boon for those smaller startups and development teams in parts of the world where Silicon Valley doesn't have as much reach. The company has announced that it's officially solidified its fourth-round roster to learn and work alongside a bevy of Google mentors in its San Francisco offices later this summer. Beginning July 17, Google will assist the Launchpad Accelerator participants from various parts of the world — including Africa, Asia, Europe, and Latin America — in learning about its products and how to best integrate them into their respective applications.

If you're curious about who will be in the trenches, there's a full list of participating startups on display in the official blogpost and you can download some of their apps from the Play Store right now. Some of the Launchpad Accelerator apps include Piggipo, an app that helps people in Thailand manage and monitor their credit spending; GAMEE, a social gaming app from the Czech Republic; and Paystack, which helps set up businesses in Africa to accept digital payments.

After the two-week period, participants will receive equity-free support and credits for Google's various products. They'll also continue to work closely with the company once they return back to their home country for six months.