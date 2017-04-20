Suffering boot loops and severe battery drain? A lawsuit filed in Texas alleges the same, and that Google and Huawei have offered little help on the matter.
The Nexus 6P battery drain and boot looping issues have happened to so many people — my husband and myself, included —that there's now a lawsuit filed against Google and Huawei over the device's numerous issues.
According to a press release from the firm behind the lawsuit, Chimicles & Tikellis, the complaint is that there are two outstanding defects with the Nexus 6P: it has "bootlooping" issues and it suffers from "severe battery drain." The former is described as a "death-spiral," which frankly is exactly what it feels like when an Android device is stuck in that mode.
The complaint also claims that while Google has told users to seek warranty coverage from Huawei regarding these particular issues with the Nexus 6P, Huawei has been "largely unhelpful and often stonewalls attempts to obtain warranty coverage, telling consumers the problem is not the phone or the battery, but instead it is a problem with Google's software."
You can read the entire complaint (PDF link) as it was filed at the law office's website. It's important to note that this particular lawsuit was filed in the Eastern District of Texas, an infamous venue for patent trolls. But it's doubtful that this case falls into that category considering these issues with the Nexus 6P have been bubbling up for some time.
It'll be interesting to see what the outcome of this case is, considering this has been a known issue with the Nexus 6P and neither company has done much to address the issues. It'd also be nice to see some better consumer protections come out of this, too, particularly when it comes to warranties.
Reader comments
I had the same problem with my 5X. Lucky for me I won the weekly bingo and got myself an S7. Bloody love bingo, me.
I need to start playing bingo again. Back in my day you were lucky to get a toy plane.
It was a pretty sweet toy plane, but still.
About 8 weeks ago, my Nexus 6P simply turned off after I let the battery die. I was never able to get it to come back to life again afterwards. Numerous chargers, outlets, unlimited plug-in time... nada. Even took it to a repair shop and they couldn't get the thing to breathe life again either, even with a new battery.
Makes me wonder if the battery issues described here might have played any part in that.
Mine boot looped. I still like the brand and went with the Mate 9.
Odd. Mine's working perfectly. I just make sure all my photos are backed up and use the "free up device storage" feature. I think it might be working fine because I'm on a custom ROM, but I'm not sure.
Or maybe I just hit the jackpot and bought a device without any prospective issues.
I had both problems with my 6P. Huawei wasn't much help because it was recently out of warranty. They told me it was a known software issue with Nougat and that my best bet was to take it to a third party repair shop to have a previous version of the software flashed.