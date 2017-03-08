Now you can use one of Google's least popular messaging apps to send messages while driving.

Go ahead — keep chuckling. Google's Allo messaging service may not be the messaging savior we were all hoping to come to Android, but it's currently serving its purpose in my life. I'm happy to see that it's now compatible with Android Auto.

Previously, when you'd receive an Allo message while in the Android Auto app, the notification would disappear behind the main interface so as to remove any desire you might have to check it while driving. You couldn't bring it up with a voice command, either, nor could you reply or compose an Allo message if you needed to while on the freeway. A recent Allo update, as pointed out by Phandroid's Derek Ross, seemed to have finally added the hands-free functionality.

Sweet! Allo for Android Auto! pic.twitter.com/eUTGqLWfwy — Derek Ross (@derekmross) March 8, 2017

The new Allo update also includes the ability to animate some emoji by sliding up on the send button, as well as various bug fixes.