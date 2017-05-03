Google keeps on trying, but nobody seems to be buying.
Google's chat app Allo is picking up three solid features today, and though there hasn't been an official announcement we have word by way of Allo's Head of Product, Amit Fulay, on Twitter. The new features of group incognito chats, chat backups and in-line link previews, were all previously rumored to be launching soon.
New features in #GoogleAllo rolling out today! Chat backup/restore, incognito mode for groups and link preview pic.twitter.com/v7uc3unGkG— Amit Fulay (@amitfulay) May 3, 2017
Group incognito chats are probably the most interesting addition as many continue to argue about the best way for Google to handle chat data while also providing groups with interesting information from Google's back-end. Per Fulay's screenshot, he confirms that the group chats can have a set expiration time as well.
Still using Allo? Keep hanging in there.
Full chat backups are also interesting for those who are used to archiving their groups, and Fulay confirms these are complete chat backups including images, videos and links. The backups will be stored in Google Drive for you to hold onto as you wish.
The new features haven't arrived on our devices just yet, although the Play Store listing for Allo does indicate it was updated today. If you're still hanging on with Allo in hopes that fresh features will make it your ultimate chat app, this is at least a good sign of some sort.
I use allo daily. Definitely issues I was we're fixed, but good for my family and friends.
Google should just take the hint and give up until they can give the users an exact replica of iMessage or better. That's the only thing that'll stick
No one is buying because even with these features, it is just yet another chat app that we don't need. It doesn't offer any real reason for the vast majority of people to switch other than "hey, it's Allo!" They can add all the features they want but until they get it pre-installed as the default messaging app on every Android phone it isn't going to go anywhere, ever. Oh also that isn't going to happen, Allo is dead, it was dead before it hit the Play Store.
This gives me what I wanted, backups. I wasn't leaving Hangouts until I could have my messages follow be as I get a new phone. Now I'm just wanting the web client.