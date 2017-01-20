Safer apps make for a safer phone.

Google's new Security for Android Developers page has a pretty bold statement as it's tagline:

Our goal is to make Android the safest mobile platform in the world. That's why we consistently invest in technologies that bolster the security of the platform, its applications, and the global Android ecosystem.

Google is pretty transparent when it comes to Android security, and the past year or so has seen media outlets pick up more and more of what they are doing. It's important and interesting to know what's going on when it comes to things that threaten your privacy and finances through your phone. It's equally important and interesting to read about the things being done to keep us safer from them.

One place where Google is being more visible is best security practices for the people who build the apps we love to use. The new Security for Android Developers page is a great example.

Making essential information more visible is a key step to more secure apps.

It's a portal for developers to read everything they need to know and how to do those things in order to make their apps as safe as they can be. Google has always had this information available at the Android Developers site, but the new landing page is friendly and shows you exactly what you would be looking for when writing a secure Android app. The resources available are a great way for anyone in the business to understand the how and why when it comes to mobile security, and then gives examples of how to incorporate the best practices. This means better apps, and making it easy for developers is a great move.

Things that threaten our privacy and data aren't ever going to go away. In fact, many analysts feel that we're going to be seeing even more of it done in sneakier ways. Anything a big tech company can do to assist developers in fighting them is welcomed.