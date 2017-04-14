Google is now targeting the hyperlocal segment with Aero.

Google has launched several India-specific initiatives recently, including a data-friendly version of YouTube and free public Wi-Fi at train stations. The company is now setting its sights on the burgeoning hyperlocal segment with a new app called Aero.

Rather than competing with already-existing services, Google is positioning Aero as a place to find all available options from a multitude of service providers. For instance, if you're looking for food delivery, Aero collates all options from the likes of Faasos, Freshmenu, Box8, and others, giving you a list of all the providers that deliver food to your location without having to open several apps.

The company is doing the same for home services by partnering with UrbanClap and Zimmber. Aero has several categories to choose from, including home maintenance, beauty-related needs, house cleaning and pest control, installation and repairs of appliances, and more. You'll be able to book services or order food directly from the app, and pay using your card, netbanking, or select cash on delivery.

For now, the app is limited to Bengaluru and Mumbai, and if you reside in either of those cities, you can take a look at what Aero has to offer.