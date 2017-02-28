Keep joins the G Suite and integration into Docs.

Google announced today that it has added its notekeeping app Google Keep to its cloud-based G Suite. If you've got a G Suite-enabled account, you'll now find Keep alongside your other G Suite apps in the G Suite menu. What's more, Google has also added Keep integration right into Google Docs, so you can quickly consult and add note from Keep right into your Google Doc.

This is a smart move by Google, as it fills a void in the G Suite offering which was lacking a quick place for jotting down reference notes, reminders, and images during brainstorming process and beyond. Having the ability to recall those notes right alongside a Google Doc just makes life that much easier.

While not everyone uses notekeeping apps, it's important for Google to continue to expand its cloud-based offerings a growing and competitive space, with Dropbox encroaching with Paper, its version of web-based collaborative docs, and Microsoft's OneNote offering a similar experience for Office 365 users.