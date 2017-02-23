When Google gets wonky, everything gets wonky.
If you have a Google account error that says "something has changed" and asks you to log in again, there's no cause for alarm. Google tells us they know something's up and it's not related to any suspicious activity.
We've gotten reports about some users being signed out of their accounts unexpectedly. We're investigating, but not to worry: there is no indication that this is connected to any phishing or account security threats.
Please try to sign-in again at accounts.google.com and if you cannot remember your password, please use this link (g.co/recover) to recover your password. If you use 2-Step Verification, there may have been a delay in receiving your SMS code. Please try again or use backup codes.
OK, cool. Nobody is trying to get into our email accounts, but signing in again isn't as easy as they make it sound. If whatever is going on glitches your account, all the things logged in with that account can be royally hosed and need to be set up or attached to your account again.
We know Google Wifi went crazy for some users earlier, and they tell us there were "issues with the Google Accounts Engine today" which caused problems, and that could be tied into whatever is happening with Gmail, Google Home, and Chromecasts that are being reported as not working tonight, but Google hasn't said anything just yet.
We're happy that it's not a security thing, but it's still a thing if you're one of the unlucky people affected. For now, you can follow the advice and log-in again from your phone or computer. Hopefully, Google tells us more if only to satisfy our curiosity.
Reader comments
Google accounts are on the fritz but nobody is getting hacked
Figured that since I have two steps verification that never mentioned someone tried to log in somewhere. I had to use my backup codes to get rid of those messages on my several android devices. My logs were clear so I figured Google was testing some weird skynet schnanigan
Ditto to all of this! Never a real worry, knew it was something wonky with Google.
I had the same issue today! After I logged back in on my phone, it messed up my 2FA settings and now I cannot use my phone as as "Phone Prompt" option instead of using an Authenticator code. The 2FA configuration page simply tells me I have no compatible devices when I click "Add Phone". Hope they fix it eventually without needing me to wipe or remove my Google account from my phone.