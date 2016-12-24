CyanogenMod is shutting down, but the Lineage Android Project is poised to keep its spirit alive.
CyanogenMod is no more.
In a post on the official CyanogenMod blog, we're told that the current state of everything Cyanogen means it's no longer feasible to continue and that the best path forward requires change. Nobody should be surprised after recent events within the Cyanogen Inc. parent company and today's announcement that it has reached the end of the road and will shut down operations.
The puts some hurdles in front of the community-driven CM that can't be jumped while holding on to the legacy name and structure. Servers and infrastructure are going to soon disappear, nobody is at the helm to direct the way forward and the very name Cyanogen itself is available to the right bidder. CyanogenMod depended on Cyanogen, Inc. A void at the very top isn't going to work.
However, CM has always been more than the name and more than the infrastructure. CM has been a success based on the spirit, ingenuity and effort of its individual contributors – back when it was Kondik in his home, to the now thousands of contributors past and present.
But the ideas behind CM aren't dead. The latest version has been released and updated to the current Android Security Bulletin patches, and mountains of source code are in the process of being forked into something new — the Lineage Android Distribution.
Lineage Android will use everything that CM has made to build a better grassroots alternative to the software from phone manufacturers. Even more important than the code and assorted software eight years of CM has built is the spirit of people who want to make something different and better. And it lives on under a new name with a new future.
Seeing CM say goodbye is hard. They've been here in one way or another since the beginning and we've watched them reach both the highs and lows that accompany any long journey. They embody the spirit of what Android is once you strip away the dollar signs and corporations and make it about us. The users, the builders, the dreamers. We are CM. We're losing a small part of ourselves today.
But we can look forward to the future with the Linage project, and do everything we can to keep those dreams and that spirit alive. To everyone involved, We wish you the best. Let us know how we can help.
Reader comments
Goodbye CyanogenMod, hello Lineage Android
Different, yes. Better? Not from what I've used.
This happens when you sell out to the man and then get to big (in your own head) for your britches.
^ and this is what happens when you use the same name for two different things.
The part that "sold out to the man" only provided build computers and servers and the build system code for the part named CyanogenMod.
Does it make a difference at the point? The horse pulled the cart along wit it.
.sad to see the state of affairs.. :(
It's its.
I remember they also arrogantly stated that they would take over Android from Google. Karma, man .... be careful what you say.
Nobody associated with CyanogenMod said that. It came from Kirt McMaster, who was with Cyanogen, Inc.
Two very separate things that confused everyone because they had almost the same name.
Whar difference does it make, they are both DEAD. No more MOD or INC.
No more BALTIMORE COLTS, either. But that doesn't address what was posted.
Well, I think they got to big too fast. I welcome a change in the wind.
Bound to happen once they didn't have the needed leadership to manage things after going big...
So what's the best alternative for custom roms, if they decide to do away with Cyanogenmod?
That is indeed the question that most would like to know the answer to...
I also liked Paranoid Android.
Oh, yeah, they were always pretty good.
Aren't they now part of the OxygenOS team for OnePlus?
They're nothing haha. No customization at all anymore, and they're still on marshmallow. Really small team pushing out an update every month or so.
I like Android Ice Cold Project, Dirty Unicorns (haven't tried their Nougat yet), and Pure Nexus (for the Nexus folk).
Maybe you should get your facts correct. I am running CM 14.1 based on Android 7.1.1 with December 5 security patch
My facts aren't wrong haha.
My comment was in response to "I also like Paranoid Android." Maybe you should learn to read forums.
EDIT: and if you were talking about Paranoid, then you're the incorrect one. You said you're running CM 14.1, when PA isn't based on CM. This isn't to prove you wrong, but to prove myself right: shamu hasn't had an update since 6.0.3, and the only update before that since their comeback was 6.0.2. Not to say other devices haven't gotten an update, I haven't checked, but just shows that their team is small.
I run pure nexus on my Nexus 6p. Amazing developer and rom.
Ouch. Just checked for manual updates for my CM13.1 LG G2 stable image for 12/2016 and when I went to download it I got a 404 error. Looks like the server's are already offline?
Posted via Android Central App
Was nvr a fan of cyangen . But hate to see it go.
Felt the same way about it and nexus.
Was plain and boring.
Loved it when Android was younger. It has been awhile since I have modded, BUT.... Thanks for the memories CM.
Yup, I feel the same way. They extended the life of my then Epic 4G. CM worked the best with that device!
Hate the new name
It's just source code haha
Hahaha. About time. A nice Christmas story.
A door closes, and a new one opens. I'm sure some of those from Cyanogen will continue with Android software in some form or another.
I first encountered CyanogenMod when I installed CM 6.1.3 (Froyo 2.2.1) on my Nook Color in 2010 (and then CM 7.2.0, based on Gingerbread 2.3.7). Then a year later I was fooling around with Ice Cream Sandwich (CM 9.1) on my HP Touchpad - that tablet really performed at its best with CM 11 (based on KitKat 4.4.4). Now my Nexus 7 2013 is running a nightly build of CM 14.1 (Nougat 7.1.1) and it runs beautifully - much better than the final official Nexus Marshmallow 6.0.1 build MOB30X. I do feel like part of the community is lost, but perhaps it was time to move on. Android is certainly in a different place and so is the ROM community. I look forward to see where Lineage travels.
Good bye. CM
Cyaongen just sounds better than lineage.
And Nexus was a better name than Pixel.
But the name cyanogen is literally toxic... If the Dev community can hold it together this is probably the best thing that can happen.
Haven't used cm in years just because of its association with cyanogen.
Hopefully all those cm devs can pull it together and make lineage an excellent ROM that doesn't leave a bitter taste in the mouth.
I've been using CM since the G1 days, even before Google's C&D letter telling CM they can't use Google Apps in their firmware. Sad to see it go, but that's what happens when people only see dollar signs.
It's really sad to see. I was hoping there would be CM phone in the States like the WileyFox in UK. I did not read a whole lot about the internal affairs of Cyanogen, but sounds like there was some major internal disagreements that ripped a company apart. Whatever the reason clearly something major internally happened that ripped them apart, because it's not like people didn't want their OS.
It's called money. They should have stayed as they were instead of getting delusional about what they were.
Jerry, I have my Zuk Z1 running officcial Cyanogen OS version 12.1. What should I do now? Does it mean my phone's all services are going to stop or what? Can you please elaborate?
And in kernel version it says cyanogenmod
No more updates probably, but other than that it'll work fine. Keep in mind, it also means you won't get security updates.
What does this mean for my One Plus One??
No more updates probably. Idk about software support, 1+ would probably just say to get Oxygen OS if anything is broken
Kondik, please remember.
Lineage should reflect what CyanogenMod was like in its glory days; A custom Android firmware that's driven by the community and grown by the community.
So it's just changing name?
Devastated. I really loved CyanogenMod.
Cut the bad grass, rename the rest and pray for the little trick to remain unnoticed?
~~~Goodbye Cyano--LineageOS~~~
What's the ETA on lineage? Giggity!
At one point it was vital as the Google version was rubbish but as the pure Nexus/Pixel rom has matured there is little need for custom roms. I still flash kernels as I'm not happy with the stock one though. The heyday of ROMs is over.