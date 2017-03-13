Latest Galaxy S8 Plus live leak shows off curved display and dialer.

The Galaxy S8 leaks are coming in thick and fast now, and the latest live photo shows off the gold color option of the Galaxy S8 Plus. We get a good look at the dialer, the on-screen navigation buttons, and the general curvature of the display.

The Galaxy S8 will feature a tall display much like the LG G6, and the phone is set to offer ultra-fast facial recognition — as evidenced by the bevy of sensors above the display. A leak from over the weekend showed off the standard model of the Galaxy S8 next to the S8 Plus, with the sizes roughly matching up with what we've seen last week.

While we don't have a release date yet, Samsung aired a 15-second commercial over the weekend in Korea highlighting its upcoming flagship just as the G6 made its debut. The brand will unveil the Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus in New York on March 29, and the phones could be available starting April 21.