Latest Galaxy S8 Plus live leak shows off curved display and dialer.
The Galaxy S8 leaks are coming in thick and fast now, and the latest live photo shows off the gold color option of the Galaxy S8 Plus. We get a good look at the dialer, the on-screen navigation buttons, and the general curvature of the display.
The Galaxy S8 will feature a tall display much like the LG G6, and the phone is set to offer ultra-fast facial recognition — as evidenced by the bevy of sensors above the display. A leak from over the weekend showed off the standard model of the Galaxy S8 next to the S8 Plus, with the sizes roughly matching up with what we've seen last week.
While we don't have a release date yet, Samsung aired a 15-second commercial over the weekend in Korea highlighting its upcoming flagship just as the G6 made its debut. The brand will unveil the Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus in New York on March 29, and the phones could be available starting April 21.
Reader comments
Gold Galaxy S8 Plus surfaces in latest leaked image
Damn. Why even bother making the top gold... It's 60% sensor cutouts...
No kidding. Any color but black looks ridiculous. The more I see the GS8, the more I hate it.
Ya I think LG definitely has the better design this year. I usually go black to keep the front black but that silver looks hot
My thoughts exactly, that platinum is sick. Also hope it hides fingerprints better than the black
This.
+1. Too busy up there so black is where's it at...
Seeing those cutouts makes it look......awkward.
That top bezel is ugly AF
Looks ugly with Soo many black holes... G6 looks way better... I guess only black color will look nice on s8 s8+ and s8+ looks really big next to s8...
I'd have to go with black just to cover up the tarantula eyes up top
Tarantula eyes! Now that's all I see, thank you for that!
Haha!!!
I was wondering why all of the previous gs8 leaks were of black models. Now I know why, this gold gs8 is atrocious.
Pearl black are there new Matt blackis the way to go here
Gs8 Plus in black with dbrand black leather for the black for me. that would be this phones saving grace other than that is exactly the same size is a 6P. In a slim case it will not have false touch issue's, this phone interestingly enough is no bigger if not smaller than some of the flagship phones we have seen in the last few years. It only lacks wasteful bezels. I'm thinking about how I will get used to on screen buttons. I never like them but technology must evolve and time waits for no one.
Exactly...The edge to edge will look stunning in person these low light grainy looking photos don't do these phones Justice . I didn't think I'd like the blue coral when I sure the pictures. But in person wow . Colors are always a preference thing personally I think I'll be getting ether the matte black or Pearl black are the blue coral again
I would love to have an S8+ in Emerald green. S6 was released in this colour and it was awesome and I never met a person that didn't love it even asking old friends at Samsung about it's re release came with shrugs and confused "i don't know.." looks. It was a beautiful colour.
Red would be another grey colour.
Wow...5 front facing cameras for ultimate selfies.
Yep ...More better to see you with haha . Who needs an old tech finger scanner . Stop using the one on my note7 the first day of uses
"Bullet time" Selfies like the Matrix hehe
The should have kept the front blank with a colourful back.
Nooooo that's a apple thing . That I never understood
Save money in manufacturing as they only need to make different colour backs.
What's not to understand it hides all the sensors and camera cutouts.
Well, definitely the black color if you get one of the S8's this year, otherwise, the top bezel, as small as it is, looks terrible.
I feel like they should just make the top bezel black on all the phones because it looks ridiculous with any other color. Make the back of the phone only with the different colors.
I'm liking the white S8 with black case storm trooper look.