A sneakily great Gmail feature is coming from the web to Android.

You've been able to send and request money via Gmail for some time now — but curiously, the function was limited to the web. With the latest update to the Gmail app for Android, you now have the ability to make the same money transfers within the app, making it even easier to transfer money between friends and family.

Just like the web, you can attach money — or a request to be paid — right in an email message, just like you attach a document or image. You type in how much you want to send or receive, and the person on the other end gets the email and sees it right inline with the message.

Now your friends have even fewer excuses to not pay you back for that dinner.

Because it's powered by Google Wallet, you won't see any fees for sending, receiving or transferring to your bank. Best of all, people receiving emails with money attachments don't have to have Google Wallet installed — they'll have redemption or payment options built right into the email.

