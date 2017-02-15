Don't let GPS errors stop you from playing Pokémon Go!
Pokémon Go is everywhere, and that's great for Android gamers around the world. But if you're getting a "GPS signal not found" error when you launch the game, here's how to fix it!
GPS errors? First, make sure GPS is enabled!
Many Android phones come with their GPS radios turned off by default in order to save battery life, since the technology is very battery-intensive. Here's how to turn it on.
Note: This example was done on a Samsung Galaxy S7 edge, but these steps should apply to most Android devices running Android 5.0 Lollipop or higher.
- Tap on your phone's Settings icon or access Settings through Quick Settings.
- Scroll down to Privacy and safety. Tap on it.
Tap on Location.
- Make sure Location toggle is in the on position.
- Tap on Locating method. This may also be called Location mode.
- Tap GPS, Wi-Fi, and mobile networks. This may also be called High accuracy.
- Ensure that Wi-Fi is also turned on throughout the game, even if your phone is not connected to a network.
Pokémon Go uses both local Wi-Fi (also known as Assistive GPS), your closest mobile network tower, and GPS satellites to accurately place you in the game world. Turning on just Wi-Fi and mobile network-based location tracking will make your character jump around and less likely to be placed close to Pokémon.
Still getting an error even with GPS enabled?
GPS satellites are finicky things. While the radios inside Android phones have improved significantly over the last few years, they're still not perfect, and may sometimes have trouble locating you, especially indoors.
If you're still getting GPS errors even after turning everything on, take a step outside and hold your phone steady for around 30 seconds. That should allow the GPS satellites to lock onto your phone and get things back to normal.
Can you still play the game without GPS?
Yes! If you don't have a phone with GPS, or are using a Wi-Fi tablet that doesn't have a GPS radio, it's still possible to play Pokémon Go. Unfortunately, the experience won't be as good, since you'll need to be in areas that have strong Wi-Fi signals, such as restaurants, bars, coffee shops, or other businesses, that you can connect to.
Since Pokémon Go relies on having an internet connection, it will be able to locate you with just a Wi-Fi signal — just don't expect to compete on the same level as your Android phone-wielding friends.
Getting a driving warning when you're not actually driving?
That's a GPS problem! It's called GPS drift and it is usually caused when your phone can't latch onto a strong GPS signal while indoors. The quick fix is to turn on Wi-Fi, or to get close to a window, which will make it easier for a satellite to lock onto your GPS location.
Update to the latest version
Are you getting a lot of GPS errors even after following all the steps above? Update to the latest version from the Play Store!
I have solved the GPS issue on my Galaxy s4 as follow:
go to settings
data usage
scroll down
Look for apps who are disabled background. Enable and restart PokemonGo.
In my case, a few weeks ago I've disabled the background data for Snapchat because of the background process of that app. Since that time my PokomoGo app says "GPS signal not found", while my google maps worked well.
I have unchecked the square and everythings works fine as it should be...
high accuracy mode shouldn't matter as long as gps and wifi are turned on (regardless of whether wifi is connected or not). leaving high accuracy mode turned on will actually drain the battery because it turns wifi on and off constantly. so when i want to play, i turn wifi and gps on and then fire up pokego. then i turn wifi off when i'm done.
I was doing great until the last two updates. Now I get this GPS error everywhere. Smh
Using WiFI for location is a thing. You don't need to be connected to it, it just scans for networks. If its a business WiFi point (as in, say, Buffalo Wild Wings, or McDonalds) then that access point HAS to be registered to an address because of the FTC and such. So simply by scanning the available networks around you, which each router has its own unique MAC Address that is accessible even if you're not connected to it, you'll always get a 'rough' location of where you are based on your signal strength to each access point. So, you really don't 'need' a GPS to be able to play pokemon go, you just need to be around more than 2 WiFi Access Points that are owned by a business. (This is also how the majority of 'WiFI Calling' things from carriers like Sprint and T-Mobile work. If you're connected to McDonald's WiFi, it already knows your address and will instantly connect you up for WiFi Calling. Where as if you're using a personal WiFi Access Point at say, a friends house, you generally have to manually enter their address in for it to work because personal "Routers" don't need to be registered to a physical address.
It's really frustrating. I just cannot go past the 'failed to detect location' error. Can't use any incense. Can't find pokémon's. Damn it.
Posted via the Android Central App
This actually worked for me. I hope this works for you as well.
Situation: GPS Not found Error keeps occuring. No matter what you do to try fixing it.
Troubleshooting:
1. Turn off Locations, Turn on Locations failed
2. configuring Locations settings (Device only, Wifi or high accuracy) all fails
3. Restarting Phone failed to restore GPS
4. Turning off Airplane mode and then on again failed.
5. Removing GPS specific 3rd party apps and Removing any form of spoofing applications and restoring any spoofing configurations failed.
6. Resetting GPS Data failed.
7. Booting into a working TWRP and going to wipe > advanced wipe > Cache to clear all Cache data for all Apps actually resolved my issue. After booting up the phone i opened google maps and clicked on my location it found my location and obviously you gotta re-calibrate. Launched pokemon go after a few seconds of being on an empty map the pokestops and gyms started appearing.
As to what version of TWRP and installation of TWRP you can find videos on youtube to help. Good luck!
it is not dangerous to booting your cellphone ?? Im having the same issue with pokemon go and this is the second time I see they recomend to booting your phone, Im scare to damage my phone with the process... any suggestions about that ?
Thank you. I will give it a try. My kid's been driving me insane. Btw it happened after he installed fake location app.
Just need to know what TWRP is... I'm really getting frustrated and have tried most of the same fixes you did, nothing has worked!
I found a posible although unlikely problem that some people might find. I recently installed cyanogenmod and in the process corrupted my google play services app which pokemon go uses. in order to fix it all you have to do y download the google play services apk from apkmirror. There are many variants, I just used the one with least hardware specific need meaning arm, Android 2.3+, and nodpi. If you don't know how to install an apk there're ton of tutorials online. Heres a link: http://www.apkmirror.com/apk/google-inc/google-play-services/
I need an article to show how to throw a poke-curve ball.
How do i fix the GPS Problem?
Got my fix to the GPS Problem, awesome!
I highly recommend "GPS Status & Toolbox" for Android. You can force the GPS to cold start, and force aGPS to download an update.
Posted via the Android Central App
That will be the "final" article!!!
I have Wi fi connection in my home and I have turned on location then also it's saying GPS signal not found
It's been the same for me. I have everything on and I know it works cause I checked on google maps etc. and on pokemon it simply won't work. Since I installed it I haven't been able to play. Did you find a solution?
I thought the same thing. GO into "Settings" then "Location" then all the way at the top you'll see "Mode". Click on "Mode" then set the setting to either "High Accuracy" or "GPS Only" whichever setting you're phone/Android version has. Likely this is your issue as it was mine! Believe me I checked WiFi and Location 20 times before I noticed the "Mode" setting was set to "Power Saving". Hope this helps everyone! Happy hunting! :)