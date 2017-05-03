Ooga-chaka Ooga-Ooga Ooga-chaka Ooga-Ooga...

The Guardians of the Galaxy are back, with another AWESOME soundtrack that lives up to its Awesome Mix name, old foes made allies, new foes to threaten the galaxy, and there's plenty of out-of-this-world wacky weirdness to go around! Before you head to theaters this weekend, you should put some galactic goodness on your home screen, so we've got our own little Awesome Mix going... an awesome wallpaper mix that is.

Starlord is a devilish rogue that's easy to love, and nobody makes him easy to love than Chris Pratt. Being a half-human raised across the universe by a variety of aliens, it's amazing that the Guardians' leader is as well-rounded, mostly-moral, and ridiculously fun as he is. It's easy to forget that all of that amazingness is often hidden under that awkward and quite intimidating battle helmet.

It's not as easy to forget that under that battle helmet, he's probably humming top 70's hits.

Starlord by DannySchlitz

Drax is a serious man with some serious issues as well as a seriously difficult relationship with metaphors, slang, and the intricacies of non-literal language. A serious warrior deserves a seriously kickass wallpaper, with him about to absolutely destroy someone, hopefully not the artist capturing his unbridled fury. If you're someone who dreams of violently letting out your frustrations... you should maybe see someone about that, but in the meantime, take this wallpaper and let Drax get it our for you!

Drax by Puekkers

Gamora can kill a man a hundred different ways, with or without a weapon, but she's still got a soft side, and after years of torment and torture (giving and taking), she's learning to explore a softer side of existence again. From stealing Starlord's tunes every now and again to learning to love and accept herself, Gamora is a reminder that no matter how far into the dark we go in life, we can always come back to the light.

Gamora by Avionecta

Nebula by Deviantapplestudios

Who else is excited Nebula is joining the "good guys" for a while this time? Because I'm excited for Nebula to join the Guardians for a while. The cybernetic killer with the electrical weaponry played two sides in the first installment, but both were murdering psychopathic villains, and there's more in her than hateful comments and death glares... right? Well, looking at this wallpaper, I'm not sure, but I will say that Nebula is one cyborg chick you do NOT want to cross.

Baby Groot may be the best upgrade this time around, and yeah, there's something about a chibi character with amazing abilities and limited vocabulary that lends itself to pop culture adoration and internet memes. Baby Groot is like a tiny Pokemon that's going to evolve back into a giant warrior, but for now, he's a slightly OP little scene-stealer who gets carried around on everyone's shoulder.

"I am Groot."

You said it, sapling...

Baby Groot by TheSmokeirx