At this point, your whole life is on your phone and it would absolutely suck if it died and you lost all of that valuable information. Your best option is to create an online backup of your device since a backup on your computer is still a physical backup and hey, if your Android phone dies and your computer dies, you're gonna have a bad time.

iDrive is an online backup service that you can use to store all the information on your phone, like you photos, videos, texts, emails, and tons more. With an iDrive lifetime subscription, you get:

Online backup of up to 5 devices

256-bit AES encryption with an optional user defined key

Back up an Android device and restore it to an iPhone and vice versa

Access backed up files from any mobile device, or through the web

Share your files with your friends on Facebook, Twitter, and email

iDrive features Facebook & Instagram backup

Online backup services can be very expensive (especially for something intangible), and if you go through iDrive directly, you could end up spending a mint.

That's where Android Central comes in. Right now, through Android Central Digital Offers, you can get a lifetime subscription to iDrive Unlimited Mobile Backup for only $19.99. No, that's not a joke. Unlimited backup. If you want just 250GB from iDrive directly, you'd pay upwards of $75.

So, you can back up your phone data over and over and over and keep backing it up to iDrive, FOR LIFE, for a one-time payment of $19.99. And you don't need to worry about your information being kept safe; iDrive uses 256-bit AES encryption, which is virtually uncrackable.