Phone numbers should be kept more sacred than they are today. People just give them to any and everyone, and sometimes that backfires. Wouldn't it be nice to be able to give someone a secondary number and be able to keep your primary one for just your true friends and family? Well, you can, and it isn't too difficult.
Get a secured second number right now! Learn More
Meet Hushed Private Phone Line, an easy way to manage additional numbers from the same phone. With this lifetime subscription you'll have access to a combination of 3000 SMS or 500 minutes of calls per year, and you can pick from 100's of area codes when creating your phone number. Stop giving out your real number for those online deals, and instead be smarter.
- Use included plan towards a combination of 3000 SMS or 500 phone minutes per year (North America 365 Plan)
- Make calls & send texts from a private phone number without monthly fees
- Choose from 100's of area codes across the US & Canada
- Manage your communication from a single app
- Access one lifetime number per account
- Customize your voicemail
- Set up call forwarding settings
- Utilize Wi-Fi or data while you chat so you don't incur service charges
Lifetime subscription is just $25 right now Learn More
You'd normally pay just under $150 for a lifetime sub to the service, but right now you can pay much less than that. A one-time $25 purchase is much cheaper than you pay for any single month of cellular service, and since it is only being used once and a while you won't want to pay much more than that. The benefits are huge if you do a lot of stuff online, so be sure to grab one now!
Reader comments
Get a lifetime subscription to Hushed Private Phone Line for just $25
.....or use Google voice for free?