The amount of data we all deal with on a daily basis is quite astounding, and there doesn't seem to be any sign of slowing down. To help contend with growing file sizes, there are plenty of cloud storage services out there promising easy backup and sync of your most important files.

The only problem with cloud storage is that renting space is usually quite pricey when you hit the 1TB or even 2TB mark. The price is usually subscription-based, so you can expect to be paying for a long time.

To help cut down on storage and backup prices, Android Central Digital Offers has a deal on a lifetime subscription to Degoo Ultimate. You get a lifetime subscription with 2TB of storage for only one payment of $60. That's 95% off the regular price of $1,200.

Share files easily via email or unique links, and rest easy knowing your data is secured with 256-bit AES encryption. You can even set up automatic file-change detection to keep everything as up to date as possible.