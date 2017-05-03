We've all seen some stunning dash cam footage posted online. As dash cams have come down in price, they've become more widely available. The practical uses for them are plentiful, from recording an epic road trip to documenting traffic accidents.

If you've been thinking of picking one up for your vehicle, have we got a deal for you! You can get this high definition dash cam or only $24 from Android Central Digital Offers! Featuring 4x digital zoom, motion detection, and infrared night vision, this camera will be your expert witness in a fender bender no matter what time of day it happens.

This compact camera shoots in 1920 x 1080 resolution and features a built-in microphone. To get set up in your car you'll need to supply your own microSD card (the camera supports up to 32GB), and then it's simply a matter of connecting it to your dash via the included suction cup mount in your car. The back features a big vibrant screen so you can see what you're camera sees when you're setting things up.