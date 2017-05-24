Our friends at Thrifter are back again, this time with great deals on Logitech gear that won't last until the end of the day!

Amazon's Gold Box Deal of the Day features a selection of Logitech PC gear. Pretty much anything you get from Logitech is going to be pretty high quality and these are all good prices, but there's a couple of items that stand out as a worthy investment here:

This is a match for the lowest price ever on this wireless mouse. The Anywhere mouse uses Logitech's Darkfield laser technology to allow it to track on any surface, even glass. It can connect to whatever device you need it to with the included receiver or through Bluetooth. Plus, this new generation uses a micro-USB cable and built-in battery to keep it charged so you don't waste money on batteries.

The only audio system in the listing for today, the Z523 is an inexpensive and simple way to add some quality sound to your computer setup. This thing is not going to revolutionize the way you think about audio, but you'll be hard pressed to find this level of quality sound for $50 no matter where you look. The $50 price matches its lowest ever and is the lowest it has dropped in at least three months.

If you're looking to do any sort of streaming or video conferencing, the C920 is the webcam to get. It's a favorite for gamers and podcasters alike. It delivers solid 1080p video and can work with programs like Skype and Open Broadcaster Software. The price matches its lowest all time and is only the second time it has dropped this low in 2017.

These aren't the only options available. There's a big list, but the deals end when the day does so get moving!

