TCL has only kind of announced their new BlackBerry, as we don't have a name or any information about when and how it can be acquired, but we do have one thing: MrMobile's hands on preview. There's not a lot of information yet, but what we do have we're happy to share with you.

If you're like us and very interested in what the new BlackBerry has to offer, you'll want to check out this video. This short glimpse at what the future holds is sure to keep you engaged with the next step for BlackBerry.