It seems like every other day there's another high-profile hack that puts thousands of users' information into the hands of people who shouldn't have it. To safeguard against these types of attacks, companies hire Ethical Hackers who expose security flaws. These Ethical Hackers are in high demand, and the profession can be quite lucrative,

Because this profession requires a broad range of knowledge, the courses needed to become an Ethical Hacker are generally quite expensive. Right now, however, Windows Central Digital Offers has a pretty amazing deal. You can get this 45-hour bundle for only $39; that's 96% off the regular price of $1,273.

The eight courses in the bundle include:

Ethical Hacker Bootcamp for 2017

A to Z Ethical Hacking Course

Learn Burp Suite for Advanced Web Penetration Testing

Complete Ethical Hacking/Penetration Testing Course

Intro to Ethical Hacking Certification

Real World Hacking & Penetration Testing

Learn Kali Linux and Hack Android Mobile Devices

Learn Hacking/Penetration Testing Using Android From Scratch

Don't worry about your skill level, as these eight courses take you from the basics to advanced tools used in the profession. After completing these courses, you'll be more than ready to jump into the world of Ethical Hacking.