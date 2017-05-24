If you've got a hankering for an Amazon Echo but you were waiting for a deal, now would be the time to bite. For a "limited time" Amazon UK has taken £25 off the price of the big Echo, bringing it down to £124.99.

It's valid on both colors and is a decent chunk off the usual £150 asking price. Though predictably Amazon isn't saying how limited the limited time is, so it's probably wise to jump on it sooner rather than later.

The bigger Echo has the advantage of being a much better speaker than the Echo Dot and it's actually pretty great for listening to music through as well as engaging in all the connected goodness Alexa brings.

