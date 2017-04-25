The ability to quickly launch the camera with the power button is missing on a few Galaxy S8 units.
Double tapping the home button was the fastest way to launch the camera on the Galaxy S6 and S7. But with the Galaxy S8 eschewing the home button, Samsung had to come up with a new way to quickly launch the camera, and the company turned to the power button. Pressing on the power button twice in quick succession opens the camera by default on the Galaxy S8 and S8+, but that option isn't available on all units.
In the process of setting up my S8+, I noticed that the quick launch shortcut didn't work as advertized. I pressed the power button twice to no avail, and digging into the settings to manually toggle the feature made me realize that the option isn't available on my unit. I'm using the Indian variant of the S8+ (SM-G955FD) with build number G955FXXU1AQDD.
The issue doesn't seem isolated to my device, as other Indian models of the S8 and S8+ don't have the option listed either. With the feature unavailable, there's no way to quickly launch the camera on the phone. With the phone set to go on sale next week in the country, it is possible Samsung may roll out a software update to bring the quick launch functionality to the phones. If not, the bxActions app offers an elegant workaround. The app remaps the Bixby button, allowing you to launch the camera with a quick tap.
Is the quick launch option missing on your S8 or S8+? Let us know in the comments below.
Reader comments
I've got it on my unlocked s8+ in the UK as expected but I still wish they stuck to the home button instead. Double pressing the power button is a bit of a fumble especially if you're in a hurry to start the camera
It can be done as I'm currently double tapping the virtual home button to wake the phone before swiping the lockscreen to open the phone. Double tapping the home button then swiping up on the camera shortcut is the next best thing I guess
My g955f in the UK works by pressing the power button twice too.
This isn't surprising, and actually makes sense to me.
Since Indian phones require that 3 presses of the power button connect to the emergency services, I'd be more surprised if the 2 press for camera was present.
What Samsung should have maybe done though, is create a quick camera shortcut like Oneplus' circle draw or the Moto wrist flick thing.
That's actually very important. There could be an article just explaining this feature, its advantages, reprocussions, and how different devices address it.
Article should be updated with this comment. Mystery solved.
There really isn't a good reason why they can't implement this on the Bixby button.
Press and hold for Bixby, press twice for camera, press three times for something else and so on.
Why is this even a thing? Now we have regional features that make no sense to even have them?
See the comment above (or below, depending on sort) yours. It has to do with a requirement in India for 3 presses of the power button.
That requirement is there on other phones too, but they have the feature.
The option was available in csmers settings on my T-MOBILE model, but what I'm surprised about is that double tapping the virtual home button doesn't bring up the camera either. I had read before the launch that that was an option, and when I checked out the S8 at a T-Mobile store that was the only way that quick launched the camera.
I heard Samsung's call feature will also only be available in certain regions...
That's y I like the G6....iam sure Samsung will fix this...
I like to turn the phone on & off again with the power button to check the time. Don't mess.
You still can even with Quick launch there.
I really miss having this shortcut in the home button. That was one of the best implementations Samsung has had in years.
I forget the name of the app, but after the S6 an app was available to map any button for camera quick launch. My Note 4 was able to open the camera by double pressing the home key, only difference it didn't work with a locked screen.
It had the option to map the volume and power keys too.
It's probably the bxActions app as mentioned in the article.