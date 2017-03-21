It's fair to assume that the Galaxy S8 will be arriving with a refreshed accessory lineup.

It's springtime (for some of us) and just as the flowers are blooming and the bees are buzzing through the meadows, so is Samsung preparing itself for its big flagship release later next month.

Practically everything about the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ seems to have been revealed, but of course, we won't know if that's the case until an official announcement from Samsung. For now, we can speculate on the smartphone and what its accessories might look like, especially considering the company will have to ostensibly refresh its accessory lineup to work with the Galaxy S8.

Samsung might sell this curvy, oblong-looking battery pack along with the Galaxy S8. It's a 5100 mAh battery pack with 15W Fast Charging and USB Type-C compatibility. According to the source, it may come in Samsung's signature gray and blue aesthetic, and it may retail for €60. The new accessory lineup may also include a few new cases and screen protectors, too.

We'll know more after Samsung officially announces the Galaxy S8 on March 29.