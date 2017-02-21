Samsung is going to try to recreate its hardware navigation button layout with software buttons on the Galaxy S8.
We always knew the day would come (or did we?) when Samsung would do away with its capacitive navigation buttons and physical home button for something a bit more... flexible. Now, it looks like exactly that is happening, based on earlier leaked photos and some illustrations from the upcoming Galaxy Tab S3 manual.
The Galaxy S8 will indeed have on-screen navigation buttons, but according to leaked images, they will be reversed from the standard format found on most Android devices today — and in accordance with Samsung's reverse order that it maintained for so many years. While this makes sense from a continuity perspective, it also finds Samsung continuing to go against the grain of the rest of the Android industry. Perhaps there will be an option to reverse them, as many devices from the likes of Huawei and LG offer.
The illustration, which cannot be confirmed as genuine right now, depicts the Galaxy S8 with a rear fingerprint sensor next to the camera, too.
Finally, the manual shows the Galaxy S8 sitting in its Dex computer dock, ostensibly used to interface with a laptop or desktop computer. With the Galaxy S8 expected to be one of the most powerful devices released this year — a Snapdragon 835 or Exynos 9 chip depending on region — it should have plenty of performance to power a desktop environment.
What do you think of what you've seen of the Galaxy S8 so far?
I would be surprised if there was an option to reverse them, doesn't seem very Samsung. That being said, I regularly switch between my Samsung and Pixel and never have trouble getting back into the button order on either. This is what Samsung users are used to, this is what Samsung will stick with.
I actually prefer the capacitive buttons. And not thrilled about a fingerprint senser on the back. Overall though definitely interested in the s8
Fingerprint sensor on the back is great!
In your opinion.
I'm agreeing with it on the back. It's nice not to see any buttons on the front and holding a device and unlocking it from the back is easier ....in my opinion.
We would assume. It would be weird if that were some else's opinion.
Nah, people give out opinions that aren't their own all the time. Almost seems like it's become the norm at times...
That's a super strange way to behave
I know, right?
It's a tradeoff. Small bezel, smaller overall phone for the same screen size - vs fps and nav buttons on a big bezel upfront. If you keep your phone in your pocket, the rear FPS is great once you learn to unlock as you pull it out. But right next to the camera lens is going to result in lots of smudges there...
It is, but not where they're placing it.
Agreed
I was very happy with the physical button. It was a great way to quickly launch the camera & I've not heard how they will address this as it's a feature that was on the last 2 Galaxy phones.
Double tap power seems to be built into Android
Agree. When I set my S7 on it's back or on a wireless charger, I can touch the front button to unlock and control it. Now, I'll have to pick it up and touch the back in order to unlock it.
I have the S7 Edge and the Pixel.
When I first saw the Pixel, I too thought it would be annoying to have it on the back. But the sensor tech is now different from the S7 and prior; and so it's very easy to touch and unlock. Much more "natural" than before.
The fingerprint sensor on the back actually works well. Even when in a dock for my car because I can reach behind and just touch it. The back fingerprint sensor also makes it easy to grab with one hand and unlock without either having to use another hand to hold the Phone and unlock or balance "just right" to get your fingerprint to unlock as it is with the front button.
When the phone is lying on its back (face up), you can just double tap a notification on the screen to wake up and once you do, you do, you can swipe the pattern to unlock.
Having the fingerprint sensor on the back also lets the manufacturer use certain motions with the fingerprint sensor to enact different actions, I.e. swiping down the notification shade or scrolling. And because it's on the back it's natural to hold the phone with one hand and do that with a choice of which finger instead primarily your thumb if you were holding it with one hand.
For me, it's not the back that's the issue. it's the proximity to the camera glass. That is the tragic flaw of the s8, which equates to a disastrous camera quality decline. Your camera glass will be smudged much of the time with this setup. Fail, Samsung.
Or what if the FPS isn't really an FPS? What if it's a convenience key to snap a photo using the main camera as a selfie camera. You take in more pixels and have a higher resolution photo so that you capture more detail in both foreground and background. Better yet, what if the FPS is strictly used for Samsung Pay where you no longer have to wake the phone first. Unlocking the phone could be relegated to the eye scanner only. The fact is, it's silly to call something a "Fail" when you don't know anything about anything.
Just basing it on the report that the unit is the FPS. Secondly, the eye scanner doesn't work for glasses folks like me. I do believe this is a failed implementation if that's the FPS as reported.
Oh my God, THIS. I hate on-screen buttons.
I've always had Samsung phones so keeping the button order is OK with me
Disappointed the finger print is on the back, I'll need to pick my phone up off the desk to unlock it.
I'm disappointed with phones in general right now, it seems to be a race to make the phone more "premium" while sacrificing features and durability. Almost every manufacturer is going this route.
& the glass backs suck! Very easily broken & shattered!
Trusted places
This. If it's laying on a desk, good chance that's at work or home.
Not everyone is okay with setting up trusted places at their workplace or even their home for that matter. I personally would never leave my phone unlocked around colleagues, family or friends. That being said, are we really complaining about picking a phone up from a desk to unlock it?! How unnatural to use a phone in such a manner. Not going to judge tho.
Personally when I unlock with the fingerprint scanner when it's on a desk or table, it's usually to do something with a voice command... Not so unnatural to ask a question or set a timer, and actually more unnatural and quite counter intuitive to pick up the phone to call someone on speakerphone.
Agreed. So many annoying design choices.
Would be just as easy to punch in the pin to unlock if you don't want to pick it up
This a good thing... Always preferred the back button on the right hand side. Much more natural & easy as a right handed user. Always wished more manufacturers would give the option to reverse or reorder the soft keys buttons
I've always had the back button on the left.. so to me it's natural to have it placed there. I have a Huawei with the option to switch places. I think all Android phones should have the option to customize it.
I totally agree and I'm so glad that Samsung doesn't blindly copy everything Google does. I probably use the back button 20x more than the recent apps button so it makes just sense to place it on the side where it is for the majority of users easier to reach. It's actually one of the reasons why I prefer to buy Samsung phones.
They do it for a reason and their usage statistics probably confirm this. When I look at "normal" people they barely use the recent apps button on Android phones - some doesn't even know what it does. They just go back to the home screen and re-launch the app from there like most iPhone users do. In my opinion the recent apps menu is too cluttered for most people and it would be much more useful if it would just switch between the current and the last app - maybe show more when holding it for the geeks. But currently the recent button is the least important one so it should be the one on the least comfortable position.
In the Samsung SmartLab program, where they watch for customer feedback and do interviews with users, I'm not the only one who praised the button placement so I think there are more people who appreciate their current placement than the ones who dislike it. Samsung isn't ignorant about the button placement, they just listen to their current users and much likely also see the usage statistics of the buttons.
If Google would always be right and so great that everyone should copy them they would sell more hardware.
Do you hold your phone at the tips of your fingers, or do you just have very short thumbs?
Love the screen to body ratio, hate the fingerprint sensor location, hate the expected price, not a huge fan of the edge display (I can complain, I have an S7 edge). They should have an option to reverse the order of the software buttons. When I need to do something on my wife's pixel, or my fire tablet, I always mess up at least once.
I'm almost opposite. I don't like the screen to body, do love soft keys and rear fps, edge is meh, price is meh. :)
Wait... We have a price? When did I miss this?
This is just typical Samsung wanting to do something different for the sake of being different. No user benefits, just more fragmentation for android. Google really needs to enforce their design language, imagine how horrible PCs would be if Microsoft let Samsung, HP, ASUS, Lenova, Acer, Dell, Alienware, etc all do their own personal changes to Windows.. The taskbar would be all over the place and the start menu probably wouldn't be in the bottom left anymore either. Same goes for the standard minimize, maximize, and close buttons.
It's not different because Samsung has been using that layout for awhile now.
Your comment is typical gibberish from someone who doesn't understand business and marketing. Are you anxious to see the variety of Android devices dry up? In an era where profits on hardware are extremely slim, software differentiation is where the advantage is. That's why the Nexus brand never became part of the Big 3 Android brands. Pixel had the benefit of differentiation being first with Nougat 7.1.1 which includes Google Assistant & split windowing of apps. But once other phones are released with Nougat, that differentiation will evaporate.
As for MS Windows and all the hardware OEM's, we can't really say what the landscape would look like if OEM's could skin their own Windows installs. I really doubt we would have seen the taskbar & start menu all over the place. If we use Android as an example, we can see that all OEM's have maintained navigation buttons at the bottom of the phones. I don't believe there's ever been a single Android device that placed the buttons at the top or along the sides. Swapping which side the back button & menu button occupies is superfluous. Obviously if it was a problem we wouldn't be talking about Samsung at all because they would have been pushed out of the market after the release of the original Galaxy Vibrant. Perhaps Samsung owes their success to actually being different rather than just being different for the sake of being different.
Sigh...
Interesting that the rough sketch of the dock in the pic above makes it look like the dock doubles as a Samsung wireless charger. If so, I imagine the dock's will go for a pretty penny, too.
& will definitely NOT be included.
More manufacturers need to start copying Oneplus, they win at buttons.
I'm not suggesting manufacturers include capacitive keys (although I'm a convert since using them when they've been done right) the ability to flip the back and task switch keys should be in everything as standard.
The fingerprint sensor does not belong next to the camera belongs below it
Agreed 100%....put it below the camera module and make it round!
GROSS. Too many Android phones use the round fingerprint sensor on back below the camera. Time to see a change. Not saying I'm a fan of a fingerprint sensor next to the camera but let's wait until we get the official word that this is in fact the fingerprint sensor for the S8 and Samsung's logic for putting it there. It may turn out to make sense. Besides, if the optical scanner works just as quick and accurate as Huawei's fingerprint sensor implementation, then it's a major win for Samsung. Adding the fingerprint sensor on the back will just be a bonus for those who prefer to lay their phones face down. In that situation doesn't really matter if it's next to the camera module or below. Or maybe, just maybe, the fingerprint sensor is meant specifically for Samsung Pay. There's really no need to unlock the phone AND press a button for Samsung Pay. This could eliminate an unnecessary step. We'll just have to wait and see.
I prefer the Samsung button orientation. The back button is used much more and most people are right handed. Makes sense doesn't it?
Depends on how you hold the phone.
It would be easy to put button order in the settings. HTC lets you pick from eight buttons with up to four of them on the screen in any order. I prefer onscreen buttons only because they go away when not needed, and they make it easier when using a mouse.
Ahh, I never thought of the mouse-use issue. Very good observation. But how many people use a mouse with their touch-screen phones? 10?
I think Samsung has still done quite well with their previous capacitive buttons. But since the S8 has moved to on-screen buttons, you're now a great candidate to move from HTC to Samsung with mouse in hand.
It's one of the reasons why I don't purchase Samsung phones. They don't know how to follow Android guidelines. Every other manufacturer puts the back button on the left side in accordance with the guidelines but Samsung wants to be different. Not to mention it looks weird having a button on the right side pointing to the left.
Hi, my name is Ant34. I own the Android Guidelines manual. I use it to compare all manufacturer's phones to ensure they are following Android guidelines. I only buy phones that strictly adhere to these guidelines. I don't care if my phone sucks and has no features because at least my phone followed the strict guidelines. Besides, I am a professional amateur designer and know better than OEM designers when it comes to placing left pointing buttons. Obviously said button is more aesthetically pleasing on the left and appeals more to the masses just like the left turning signal in your car (just don't ask me where the right turning signal is).
I can see where a majority of people could actually prefer Samsung's button order, because I'm left handed and prefer Google's implementation. Hopefully, the on-screen buttons can be repositioned as user choice.
As far as FPS placement as depicted, that's just crackhead stupid.
I'm right-handed and I probably use both hands equally to hold my phone. It's not hard to tap and swipe with either hand.
Being a fellow lefty, I agree but I do not like the placement of the FPS on the back. It would be better placed in the middle of the phone and below the camera. Where it is just means a lot of smudges on the camera lens especially if I use my left hand to unlock the phone and have to reach across the camera for it. Even righties will be hitting the camera lens thinking they've got the FPS.
Love the key layout. Always have. My main concerns are 1) The back fingerprint sensor and 2) The price.
The sensor right next to the camera module is an insane move. I can see accidentally smudging the lens trying to unlock the phone and pictures coming out like dookie. So if they must, I'm disappointed. It should be under it at least. Now the price. Come on now. Prices for phones these days are getting out of hand and need to be reigned in. Sure, it has the best.....but so did last years, and the year before that, and the price difference was nominal at best between the two latters. If the price holds true, I'll skip the S8 and get another S7.
I'm also concerned about smudges.
Ugh, that rear off center FPS next to the camera glass is just terrible. Obviously bad design. I don't get it. Your camera quality is useless when smudged by fingerprint oil.
And it has a dock to use a la Motorola atrix/Microsoft continuum style. That's the most intriguing part for me. This is soon to be commonplace.
If I wasn't using a pixel I'd go for it.
Good.
It would be nice if they allowed some customization of the buttons. I would love to see a notification shade button, like LG has been using since the G3. Extremely useful for larger screened devices.
I am still interested in the Note 8 (or whatever they decide to call the S8 Plus with integrated stylus), but I'm not crazy about the design directions they seem to be pursuing.
Samsung's orientation has always made more sense to me than the standard Android one, simply because I use the Back button far more than I ever use the Recents button.
Some think that Samsung is reversed. Others think Google is reversed. But, in the Android world Samsung is the 800 pound Gorilla and until someone knocks them off the throne they can do what they want. I've been using Samsung phones since November 2011 and would not appreciate them changing the orientation after 6 years. I'm glad they're staying with this convention.
Pretty dissapointing they're doing away with physical buttons because I love physical over software anyday. But, it's good they're keeping they're on style.