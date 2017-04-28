Your phone has no fear when it comes to water but be careful with other liquids.
One of the features you'll find in most top-end phones in 2017 is water resistance. The Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ from Samsung are no exception. Raining outside? No problem. The Galaxy S8's IP68 rating means the rain has no effect. The same goes for a splash at the sink, a dip in the pool, and maybe even a spilled soda or beer.
Yes, maybe. Not everything wet is water and even things that are mostly water might be best kept away from your water-resistant phone.
This doesn't only apply to the Galaxy S8, or even phones in general. Water resistant objects are designed to keep out water — exclusively. Because of the chemical composition of any liquid, anything water resistant might not be beer resistant. Or champange resistant, because science!
Rugged phone ratings: Everything you need to know
Liquids feel, well, liquidy. But all liquids have other things dissolved into them. Things like magnesium and calcium are in the water you drink and depending on where in the world you are you can have very hard water (lots of calcium and other dissolved minerals) or very soft water (very few dissolved minerals) or somewhere in between. The GS8 is designed to be soaked in good old tap water with no ill effects. You don't have to worry, but we don't recommend you take your phone snorkeling. (If you do, send us pics because that's pretty cool).
Other types of water, specifically distilled water and really hot water, are probably something you don't want to dunk your phone in. Science also means that distilled water is virtually free of any dissolved minerals and might be able to penetrate where "regular" water can't. Hot water, on the other hand, can loosen adhesives and gaskets.
A quick rinse to wash away chemicals or sticky liquids isn't going to hurt anything.
Other liquids like beer or antifreeze — or anything that's not just plain water — might have chemicals that can penetrate the water resistant barriers or just make a mess in speaker holes, headphone jacks, and SIM card slots. If you get something that's not water you'd drink on your phone, rinse it gently in the sink with room temperature water as soon as you can.
If you get the ports all gunked up, and it happens to the best of us, don't go jamming toothpicks or sewing needles in the nooks and crannies to scrape it out. Wipe it down with a damp washcloth and let the fabric scrub away the surface dirt and sticky stuff or take a toothbrush and gently work at it. If you do end up having to dig in any holes with anything smaller than your elbow, be super careful not to cause any damage to parts or finishes. All that is part of being water resistant and needs to stay as intact as it can.
You don't need to baby your Galaxy S8 when it comes to using it around the water. It's built for it! Just be mindful for spills and splashes of other liquids.
Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8+
- Galaxy S8 and S8+ review!
- Galaxy S8 and S8+ specs
- Everything you need to know about the Galaxy S8’s cameras
- Get to know Samsung Bixby
- Join our Galaxy S8 forums
Reader comments
The Galaxy S8 is water resistant, not liquid resistant
How does this compare with the s7 edge. I take mine in the pool always
This sucks....I usually like to sit my phone in my bowl of milk and cereal and read the news. Guess I have to be careful now.....
😂
This is what I really like about my GS7. Now, I don't soak it in my bowl of cereal, but on more than one occasion I've spilled food on it. A quick rinse and all is good.
Damn....not supposed to soak it in beer or anti-freeze......there goes all my fun....
wanted it for scuba diving.. darned puffer fish. you've foiled me again.
So that is why mine stopped working when I submerged it in the swimming pool.
I'd not worry about it. If it goes bad due to getting wet just file a claim. They aren't going to deny it.
Urine?
I've snorkeled with my Note7 knowing that it would be replaced during the recall and it held up. Some water did get into the fingerprint button but after a few good rinses to wash out the salt and some time to let it air out, it was working again. Did notice the USB-C connector did start to corrode tho. Good thing it was replaced shortly thereafter. Would not do it with my S8 tho haha
If we can't trust Lil Wayne, then who can we trust?!