The relentless march of smartphone upgrades continues.
The hot new Galaxy S8 is here, and suddenly people with perfectly good Galaxy S7s are looking longingly at the order page considering an upgrade after a year (at most) with their phone. The Galaxy S8 introduces a fresh design, new hardware features and a few pieces of altogether new software, but that doesn't mean the Galaxy S7 feels like a fossil.
Let's take a look at the Galaxy S8 and see what you're missing out on, and whether or not it make sense to make the jump to the latest version.
Hardware, specs and features
The Galaxy S8's hardware design may not be as mind-blowing revolutionary as Samsung claims, but it has definitely progressed nicely from its predecessor. The biggest changes are actually not altogether new to the Galaxy S lineup, but more so the function of Samsung is using the same design for both sizes of the Galaxy S8 and S8+. In 2016, the smaller Galaxy S7 was the "standard" or "flat" model, while the Galaxy S7 edge was curved and a bit more futuristic — now, both models adopt that future-looking design, and it makes the Galaxy S7 look a tad old by comparison.
This just reiterates that the core Galaxy S7 experience is still strong in 2017.
The Galaxy S7's display is plenty large for its body size, but the Galaxy S8 really stretches things out to give you a ton of extra display for not much extra size. The Galaxy S8, despite being taller, is the same width as the Galaxy S7 — so there aren't many usability issues with bumping up to the larger size. In return, you just get more screen to look at every day. You also get a more modern on-screen navigation bar, finally leaving behind the capacitive keys — you can even switch the order to have the back button in the "right" place ... to the left of the home button.
Speaking of display, the Galaxy S8's is definitely a step up — Samsung improves each and every year — but the Galaxy S7 could easily still be considered one of the best panels out there. Aside from the nice-looking subtle curves that give it a bezel-free look on the sides, there isn't too much to be jealous about here.
When it comes to specs and hardware features, the Galaxy S8 doesn't exactly leave its predecessor in the dust. The new phone has the same rear camera experience, same 4GB of RAM, 3000mAh battery capacity, waterproofing, SD card slot, wireless charging and single speaker. The Galaxy S8 of course has a faster and more efficient processor and 64GB of storage, along with a forward-looking USB-C port, but none of that is game-changing over the already capable Galaxy S7.
Software and experience
A year on from release, the Galaxy S7 has actually kept up with the times having just received its Android 7.0 Nougat update. When it comes to daily use and the general look-and-feel of the Galaxy S8, things haven't changed much from that latest GS7 update. There's a new launcher layout and fresh icons throughout, but the main interface hasn't changed a whole lot. You'll find a tweaked camera interface, some features brought over that were originally in the Note 7 and a bit of tidying up all around, but not much altogether new software here. There's a good chance the fresh icons and launcher could come to the Galaxy S7 in its next major update, but this isn't something you should be upgrading your phone for.
Where the Galaxy S8 steps ahead is in its handful of new headline features — though each one is part software, part hardware, meaning they can't come back to the Galaxy S7 in full with a software update. Iris scanning and facial recognition are new in the Galaxy S8, and they're tied into the new sensors as a one-two punch of quickly getting you into your phone and then providing biometric security for proper authentication in the software.
There are some big hardware-backed features, but nothing majorly new in the interface.
Then there's Bixby, the on-device voice assistant interface, is more of a forward-looking feature than one that provides immediate utility, especially as Samsung continues to expand it to the entire interface and all built-in apps. While the voice assistant could technically come back to older models like the Galaxy S7 through a software update, the chances are slim — Samsung even includes a dedicated hardware button on the GS8 for Bixby, and that's something it can't add to previous phones.
DeX is the Galaxy S8's pseudo-desktop interface that brings your phone's capabilities to a larger screen, and this is also something that's going to stay on the Galaxy S8 line. The DeX dock is a USB-C peripheral, so it's hard to see that Samsung would go through the trouble of creating a different version for the Galaxy S7 — not to mention porting back all of that advanced software — even though the Galaxy S7's hardware could likely handle such features.
Bottom line
As much as we lust after the newest devices and want to have the latest technology, there's actually a good chance that your Galaxy S7 still does what you need it to do a year into its life. If you're still happy with the performance of your Galaxy S7 and don't need any of the fringe features on offer in the Galaxy S8, you'll feel right up to date there. The Galaxy S8's performance will be a little better and it has a larger, better display, but the battery life will shape up to be similar and the rest of the hardware features and specs are nearly the same.
You may actually want to save your money this time around.
When it comes to the software, the combination of subtle interface changes aren't worth buying a new phone for. And even if you're bullish on the future prospects of Bixby and DeX, you may not see the features of either platform being important enough in the near term to warrant jumping to the Galaxy S8 right away.
The only real changes that could get you to drop your GS7 for a shiny new GS8 are in the design and size. Perhaps a year on your Galaxy S7's 5.1-inch display is feeling a bit small and you want something larger — the Galaxy S8 has you covered there, and the display is fantastic. The Galaxy S8 is also just downright beautiful and feels futuristic. There's something to be said for that weighing into your decision.
The Galaxy S8 is going to set you back a solid $750, and your Galaxy S7 is probably only worth a few hundred dollars to sell and cover some of the cost. Only you know how much these handful of subtle changes are worth — but be sure to do the calculation before you jump to the Galaxy S8 from your Galaxy S7.
Reader comments
I'm not a yearly upgrader, but last year I had to go from the S6 to the S7 for battery life alone. This year, I'll keep my "old flat" phone.
Yep, I'll hold onto my S7 until the Note comes out and we'll see what Samsung does then.
"It's a bigger upgrade than you might think" yet your conclusion in contradictory.
So true... There will always be naysayers.
Andrew's conclusions are always contradictory when it comes to Samsung products. His reviews are meant to sour you but are disguised as if they are supporting the product. This is why I think he is a worthless p.o.s. and ruins AC (along with those shameless plugs for Mint Sim)
Major question:
Upgrade to S8 or S7 from something older? Is the S8 worth it or upgrading to an S7 enough? I don't chase latest Android updates.
I assume that price is a factor in this case, and you're considering picking up a GS7 for like $450 now that they're getting cheaper? I think the GS7 can be had for a solid deal and is still a great phone ... but the question is whether you'd be better served by something a little newer. Still, if you want a high-end phone and are OK not getting updates for long, the GS7 is still a solid buy.
It will still get security updates for a good 2-3 more years. The S5 (at least in Europe) is currently on the march security patch and gets an update every single month without fail.
That definitely depends on your carrier. My Note 5 on Telus in Canada is still on the November 2016 security patch.
I had a chance to play with the s8 and s8+ at best buy ,the reason I'm to upgrade is the design and form factor I like it alot ..
I will wait for reviews and a huge price drop probley near xmas. Until then stick with my s7 edge.
i'll be upgrading as the s7 screen feels too small to me, my volume up button doesn't click anymore, and my screen is scratched...i don't care about the software experience that is slilghtly upgraded, or the new processor...if my s7 was the size of the s8 i wouldn't be upgrading
Isn't your phone still under warranty? :)(
we're on jump, so it's not a big deal to upgrade...and like i said, the s7 screen is too small after having come from the v10...if the s7 was at least 5.5 i wouldn't be upgrading
I try to not upgrade every year. I wasn't going to this year but my S7E is cracked and the paint on my home button is scratched, so I preordered the S8.
"Galaxy S7.....having just received its Android 7.0 Nougat update."
not received it yet!
upgrading to S8 may be the only way you can get an unlocked version with 7.x
Ugh yeah, there is that issue for some models. I would say a vast majority have received it.
Interesting how they improved the camera
As a gen 1 Jump user i tend to upgrade along side Samsung's releases just because of SPay. Its hands down the best feature from any manufacturer.
By the way guys you can download the s8 touchwiz launcher and bixby and try it out , I've had it for 2 days now.. big difference in the launcher
Bixby not that big of a deal swipe left you get the cards but no voice action
*NVM... found it.*
I usually get a new galaxy every year anyway. So this move was gonna happen anyway. After looking at the s8 in person wow just wow this thing is a whole new look and concept hell Yea it's worth it
Posted via note 5 are gs7 edge the beast
There is no helping you! You are a slave to their machine. I mean that is the nicest way! ;)
Frankly new phones are so good it makes no sense to upgrade every year. Wait for 2 years, then you get a major change. The thing is same for all vendors, not just samsung.
This being a whole new phone like no other no way I'd pass this up. Already sold my s7 edge. Now I wait
Posted via note 5 are gs7 edge the beast
I would upgrade solely on the removal of the physical button. The S7 and early phones look dated next to the S8! Its just a flat out gorgeous phone!
I'll wait for the Note 8
The S8 feels so much better in hand than the S7 edge.
The front of the S8 is beautiful with all that screen
Specs wise it isn't really worth it. Battery life seems to be an issue esp when they set it at 1080p default.
One thing I saw somewhere that I don't see anyone mention here is that they've brought back the ability to use a cord for TV output via HDMI.
I usually upgrade every 12 months, but this time I think I'll stick with my S7. After 9 months of ownership my S7 works great with no lagging or issues. The battery was replaced recently when I had a cracked screen replaced, so I'm good for now. The S8 just doesn't have any important improvements over the S7 that I need or desire. I wasn't too happy with the curved screen of the S6 Edge, so I'm not sure how the S8 would feel in my hand. and Finally, the placement of the finger sensor is just another reason for me to wait until the Galaxy S9 or the next HTC variation.
if tmobile offers free trade in like they always did, I'm going to take that even with bill credits for 2 years. even with $100 up front cost, I think I'll do it.
Haven't seen if the screen has gone RGB in contrast w the S7. Would love to see a good side by side review on this particular point.
If I had a option to upgrade I would choose 128gb s7 edge or G6
Thou I prefer flat screen with dual camera
I was never one to jump on the bandwagon of wanting smaller bezels, and simply based on pictures I don't think I like the looks of a long narrow phone that doesn't have much of a bezel. I'm definitely upgrading this year and I'm hoping HTC will release a phone with front facing speakers. If they do, and assuming they'll have the same camera set up as the Pixel, the Snapdragon 835, and USB-C, that'd be the phone for me.
I strongly suggest you play with one at best buy
Hmm not one mention that the S8 can make use of the GIGA LTE (When available).. So stay with the S7 and stay slow my friends. And for those waiting for the Note 8, well then wait. I will play with the S8 for a year, then side-grade to the Note 8 after giving it time to show it's abilities. Got stung twice, a little gun-shy here.... Oh did he mention Bluetooth 5? Lets you connect to 2 different BT devices at the same time?
I don't see any point in updating. There is barely a performance boost according to geekbench, and I like a tactile home button.
http://www.androidcentral.com/its-2017-so-why-do-we-still-care-about-ben... i think Jerry's article explains that nicely
Yes! I can finally get back to my 6 month upgrade cycle again. Will definitely be getting the 8+ to hold me down till the almighty NOTE 8.
Was thinking the same this should hold me over till the beast is released, buuuut the 8 plus is something special
Posted via note 5 are gs7 edge the beast
Party pooper alert!
Let's think twice if we really always want to upgrade: https://www.facebook.com/greenpeace.international/videos/10154689435313300
Sold mine S7E for Mate 9 month ago, never looking back, the S8 is not an upgrade over S7E, let alone mate 9.
Let's see what other phones bring this year, the S8+ is sexy but not really attractive in my eyes, knowing how well Samsung operates.
Thinking about upgrading from my S6, but honestly my device still works like it's brand new. No issues at all.
The FPS location is a non issue to me as my phone is unlocked with Smartlock when I'm wearing my Gear S3.
I will have to play with an S8 to see if it's lust worthy lol.
Go play with one and then come back to us. Don't worry...we'll be here waiting lol.
Is there a reason to get this if I already own an S7E, V20 and Note 4, all of which are in Mint condition? I really don't think so. I purchased the V20 when T-Mobile had their flash sale in February. I'm not sure why. I got the S7E when it first launched on the T-Mobile BOGO, Netflix, Gear VR, Oculus deal. At the end of the day, the device I use everyday remains my Note 4. These purchases are really pointless and a lot of us are guilty of this. Hopefully, I can resist going forward. 😔