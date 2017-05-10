It shouldn't have to come to this, but has.
As has been discussed since launch, the fingerprint sensor on the Galaxy S8 and S8+ is tough to use consistently. But that's not just because of its positioning — part of the issue is how it sits nearly flush to the back glass with very little separation from the camera lens. Combine these issues, and it can be really hard to distinguish where exactly the fingerprint sensor is without sliding your finger around a bit.
The fix for many is to switch to primarily using iris scanning or Smart Lock to limit the number of times per day you're reaching up to the sensor, but I have another fix: using a slim case to give the fingerprint sensor some physical separation. Now I'm not the biggest fan of cases, and usually only pop one on when I'm traveling or expect the phone to get bumped around a bit. But with the Galaxy S8, the case provides more than just protection — it's a fantastic way to make the fingerprint sensor usable.
I've been using both the Elago "minimalistic" case, which set me back $9, and the Olixar FlexiShield case, which is $10. Both aim to be extremely thin to only provide resistance to scratches rather than bumps or drops, and that's perfectly fine for me considering I really dislike bulky cases. But no matter how thin they are, they add much-needed barriers to the camera and fingerprint sensor, separating the two so you always know that you're finding the fingerprint sensor back there.
A case doesn't completely fix the problem, but makes it a whole lot better.
In using both of these cases (though I prefer the Elago case overall), I have a dramatically higher success rate with the fingerprint sensor and barely any accidental touches of the camera lens. Having this well-defined area to reach for with my index finger doesn't make the fingerprint sensor perfect by any measure — it's still far too high to reach comfortably — but at least keeps the experience from getting frustrating on a daily basis. It's all about having some consistency in using the phone.
When you're looking for a thin case that can help with the fingerprint sensor in this way, be sure to find one that actually has material between the camera lens and fingerprint sensor. Many Galaxy S8 cases offer one big cutout on the back for the camera lens, fingerprint sensor and heart rate sensor, meaning you won't get the full benefit of the case. Product images will give you a good idea of just how thick the case is and how much physical separation they provide between the camera and fingerprint sensor.
Reader comments
Best solution is to not use it. I am happy enough using the retina scanner and smart unlock.
I'm also using retina scanner and smart unlock which is good 98% of the time. I still use the fingerprint scanner on the odd occasions where the phone won't detect my retina correctly (usually because too much direct light) or when using Paypal.
I'm really glad to hear the retina scanned works well. It was 50/50 on my note 7, but windows hello on my surface 4 has always worked ridiculously well, so I've been hoping Samsung figuring things out the way Microsoft did.
Same here.
Iris scanner works well, but it's not a 100% solution. I'm up to maybe 90% success rate, but there's still plenty of situations where it just won't recognize your irises like in super bright or super dark situations.
Then there are apps that need fingerprint sensor authentication ... you've got to use it at some point.
I use the fingerprint sensor for many apps, so that's not an option for me. But the case has made this a non-issue for me.
Check out Spigen Neo Hybrid cases on Amazon... I love this case on my S8 Plus. Very protective case and all for about $15. The buttons have an excellent feel to them. I have two other Spigen cases I've tried on mine, and I've gone back to this one.
I find it very easy to find the finger print sensor with this case.
I have the same case and the fingerprint scanner works very well with this particular case.
Agree 100% with this
Have been using a great thin case I found on ebay, and agree, it provides great separtion of the FPS and the camera lens. I have no problem whatsoever using the FPS now.
When complaining about the fingerprint scanner, Some reviewers (not AC) are simply saying "hopefully Samsung rectifies this in the note 8" and sort of saying it's OK because of that.
Like seriously most people who buy a phone for this much money will keep their phone for years.
Samsungs terrible placement of the fingerprint scanner is something that people who bought will have to live with for years.
Hasn't bothered me in the slightest...
I have had absolutely no issues with it either. It took me a couple of days to get used to it and it seems to work just fine. I have no real idea what all the complaining is about. Not sure about the 8+ version... but the for me the s8 fingerprint scanner works just fine. I had more issues with my iPhone 7!
I'm 5'5" with relatively small hands and I have the s8+ and use the fingerprint scanner pretty much exclusively with zero issue. I think people just like to be babies about ever little thing... nothing is ever good enough.
It's actually one of the best things added to the phone, coming from another person on the smaller side. 100% better thanthe button scanner on the front.
Agree 100% ... By the time I get my phone out of my pocket and look at it it's already unlocked because my finger is already there when taking out my phone. Glad I'm not the only one baffled by this odd, and seemingly quite popular complaint.
maybe I have a thin plastic case, I don't even have to look, my thumb can feels where's the fingerprint located.
I think any case helps, I have the Spirgen Ultra Hybrid and it has one rectangular opening for all three (flash, camera, fingerprint sensor). You can find this opening easily by touch and know the fingerprint sensor is the right edge.
The samsung clear thin case is great for this. the case is so thin you really dont notice it but it has the cutout for the FP scanner. Also the violet /orchid grey case looks nice on that color phone (adds a bit more purple but not drastic) biggest issue is those cases are 20 bucks.
Pretty sure AC readers and AC staff are in a loud minority when it comes to disliking the location of the fingerprint sensor. I haven't really heard many people that I would consider an average consumer really complaining about it.
To anyone who doesn't use the fingerprint scanner and uses other methods such as iris scanning, do those methods work with other applications too? Such as logging into Amazon, Play Store purchases, banking apps, etc? I'm guessing not but hope I'm wrong.
No, Iris Scanner isn't available to non Samsung Pass usable apps, so FPS is the go to
Nope, fingerprint sensor is the only way to authenticate those third party apps.
After a month I am pretty good with using the fingerprint scanner on my S8+.
I usually hold the phone with my left hand and use my right index to unlock the phone. I can also do it 1 handed but it's safer with 2.
I use the Samsung Clear Cover, and while it mixes the LED and camera into one window, the FPS is thankfully separated.
I love the fingerprint placement. I have the Spigen Neo Hybrid case and its perfect.
When I take the phone out of my pocket its already unlock since i place my finger on the sensor while
removing it from the pocket.
I've never seen anyone whine more about a feature of a phone than the AC staff on the fingerprint sensor location on the S8, seriously, it's really not that bad, stop whining about it and get over it, we can't go more than week on here without one of you moaning about it.
I've never seen commenters whine more about us writing about one phone than these commenters on Galaxy S8 posts.
Yup, using the S8+ ultra thin case from Samsung
Picked up a Cafele case on eBay for about $6. Works just like the review says, it pretty much negates the finger print scanner problems. Also super thin for those that don't like bulky cases.
http://m.ebay.com/itm/Original-CAFELE-Ultra-Thin-Slim-Cover-TPU-Case-For...