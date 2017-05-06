The Samsung Galaxy S8 is probably the most important Android phone of the year. It's also really, really good. The S8+ is my daily driver right now, and I love the enormous display, the phenomenal design and the whole direction Samsung's taken its software.
But like any phone, after you've been using it for a while, there are things that start to grate. Some small things, some not so small things, that just make the whole experience less enjoyable.
So with a couple of weeks of use under our belts, it's time to take a look at few of them: These are our five least favorite things about the new best Android smartphone.
1. The price.
2. Biometrics.
3. Bixby on it's own but then to make it worse why does it have to be shoved in my face so much even every time I just want to use the camera sheesh!
4. Slippery like soap in the shower.
5. The price.
BTW, everything that is said in the video about the biometrics I found out within 30 minutes of owning my S8+. I wonder why so many reviewers made it seem like a minor issue or even no issue at all during their initial reviews. Hmmm.
Know Thyself. No way I could use a phone where I cannot remap or turn off something redundant like Bixby. Also the imprint sensor...just no for me. I have not even been tempted to see one.
How can one of you annoyances with the S8 not be the janky animations. I haven't used one in person, but in this video I saw stutters.
As a very early (day one preorder) adopter, I'm still very happy with my S8. Yes, the location of the fingerprint scanner is awful and little more than a planned obsolesce reason to buy the future S9, but I can live with it for a year. I don't really care how slippery the phone is because like 99% of Americans I keep my phone in a case, in my case an Otterbox Strata, which is one of the few highly protective cases not to partially block access to the fingerprint scanner.
It's a shame that you cannot use both face and iris unlock together to give you an all lighting conditions solution, but I can live with it. Bixby is a disappointment but I never had high hopes for it anyway. Battery life is quite a bit less than my old S7 and I sincerely hope that Samsung abandons its thinness fetish (phone anorexia?) and uses an extra 1-1.5mm to increase battery life.