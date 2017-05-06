The Samsung Galaxy S8 is probably the most important Android phone of the year. It's also really, really good. The S8+ is my daily driver right now, and I love the enormous display, the phenomenal design and the whole direction Samsung's taken its software.

But like any phone, after you've been using it for a while, there are things that start to grate. Some small things, some not so small things, that just make the whole experience less enjoyable.

So with a couple of weeks of use under our belts, it's time to take a look at few of them: These are our five least favorite things about the new best Android smartphone.