We finally wrapped a Galaxy S8 and S8 + in a Spigen's newest cases, and they feel great.

We finally have our hands on the Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8+, which means we can finally test out how all those Spigen cases feel and look on the phone itself. If you're still on the fence about which cases is best fit for your Galaxy S8 and S8+, take a good look at all the great cases Spigen has in its lineup.

Slim Armor

If you're looking for a phone that maximizes protection while keeping the slim profile of the Galaxy S8 and S8+ intact, Spigen's Slim Armor case is the ideal choice for you. It adds rugged protection and increased tactility to a phone that's beautifully designed, but might also be slippery to hold. Spigen's slim Armor is available in multiple colors such as gunmetal, black, coral blue, maple gold, and more.

The two-piece design fits securely around your phone, offering edge-to-edge protection and bezels around the screen and camera. The buttons are kept flush with the case, which should still provide good feedback and are easily accessible. The TPU body offers protection from drops and falls by providing some shock absorption, while the hard polycarbonate shell protects from scratches and scuffs. The reinforced metal kickstand is perfect for watching media handsfree and is sturdy enough to keep the phone in place even if you bump the table it's standing on.

The Spigen Slim Armor is available for the Samsung Galaxy S8 and the Samsung Galaxy S8+.

Neo Hybrid

Spigen's Neo Hybrid case features a brand new look from the last generation, and now that I have finally seen it on the Galaxy S8 and S8+, I can definitively say it's the case I personally like the most.

Still providing dual-layer protection but with a slimmer profile, the Neo Hybrid case is comprised mostly of a TPU body with a subtle polycarbonate bumper frame to reinforce the corners and the edge of the phone.

The first thing you'll notice is how nice case feels in hand. While the Galaxy S8 and S8+ is a smooth, silky feeling phone, the Neo Hybrid gives your device a more rugged, textured feel. This texture will no doubt give the phone a more solid feel in your hand, so you wouldn't have to worry about your new Galaxy slipping away from you.

Another great addition to the Neo Hybrid case is the redesigned bumper. It now cuts into the back of the case instead of just going around the edges. This allows the bumper to lie completely flush with the TPU body, meaning you won't have to deal with any sharp plastic edges when you're slipping your phone in and out of your pocket.

The Neo Hybrid comes in a wide variety of colors such as, gunmetal, shiny black, burgundy, violet, and more, so whatever you'll be able to match your personal sense of style.

The Spigen Neo Hybrid is available for the Samsung Galaxy S8 and the Samsung Galaxy S8+.

Neo Hybrid Crystal

If you're looking for a case that offers quality protection, but still keeps the natural beauty of your Galaxy intact, Spigen's Neo Hybrid Crystal is a great option for you.

The Dual-Layered design that uses three materials makes this clear case withstand some bumps and bruises. The back of the Neo Hybrid Crystal is made of a hard clear polycarbonate, while the sides —along with the button covers — are made of a flexible TPU. The bumper that reinforces the edges of your phone is also a hard polycarbonate piece and it comes in four colors: gunmetal, coral blue, maple gold, and orchid gray.

Both the TPU and polycarbonate around the edges have precise cutouts for all the buttons and ports, making it easy to retain 100% functionality of the Galaxy at all times.

The Neo Hybrid Crystal is avaiable for the Samsung Galaxy S8 and the Samsung Galaxy S8+

Liquid Air

Made up of just a singular TPU shell, the Liquid Air case does have textured pattern on the rear of the case to improve your grip. Plus, all the ports are free and open, so you don't lose any functionality of your phone and the buttons along the sides are all covered to protect you from dust.

The Liquid Air and Rugged Armor are super similar, the biggest difference is in appearance. The Liquid Air offers you a much more uniformed look and is perfect for people who love a more modest look.

Spigen's Liquid Air is available for the Samsung Galaxy S8 and the Samsung Galaxy S8+.

Slim Armor CS

Who says that convenience can't also be protective? Spigen's Slim Armor CS case laughs at the notion wallet cases aren't tough.

Comprised of a dual layered system made up of a TPU cover and a polycarbonate back plate, the Slim Armor CS offers the same great protection you'll find in Spigen's protective lineup. Shock-absorption will help protect your phone against tumbles and falls, while the durability of the polycarbonate will resist any scratches or scuffs! Plus, it has a sliding-door compartment in the back where you can fit two cards, or a couple of bills, or a combination of both, meaning you won't have to always carry your wallet around.

Most wallet cases can feel really bulky around your phone, but Spigen's Slim Armor CS lives up to the slim part of its name. Even with a couple of cards and a few bills in the back, the case doesn't lose it's shape or have any unsightly bulges.

Spigen's Slim Armor CS is available for the [Samsung Galaxy S8]https://www.amazon.com/s/ref=sr_ex_n_0?rh=i%3Aaps%2Ck%3Agalaxy+s8+case&hidden-keywords=B06XP51T59%7CB06XNS6619%7CB06XP6DTXF%7CB06XNSZSGP&keywords=galaxy+s8+case&ie=UTF8&qid=1491438144&skiptag&skipgeo){.nofollow} and the Samsung Galaxy S8+ today.

Thin Fit

This form-fitted polycarbonate shell will easily snap onto your Samsung Galaxy S8 or S8+, and it's perfect for all you minimalists out there. With a few different colors to pick from such as gunmetal, coral blue, black and more, Spigen's Thin Fit case is more like a colorful skin than anything else.

An added bonus of Spigen's Thin Fit case, is it's compatible with magnetic car mounts, as the case has space for a QNMP plate on the inside. Plus, there is virtually no extra bulk added to the phone, making the Galaxy S8 and S8+ very easy to slide in and out of your pockets.

Spigen's Thin Fit is available for the Samsung Galaxy S8 and the Samsung Galaxy S8+ today.

Liquid Crystal

Made from a soft TPU, Spigen's Liquid Crystal case for the Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8+ is a little prone to fingerprints. Don't worry, you get an installation guide and cleaning cloth in the box so you won't have nasty oil smudges on the inside of the case.

With a raised lip around the camera cutout, Spigen's case offers protection for your lens when your phone is on its back. If you prefer setting your phone on its front, a raised bezel along the top and bottom edges of the case keeps your screen away from any damaging surfaces.

Spigen's Liquid Crystal is available for the Samsung Galaxy S8 and the Samsung Galaxy S8+ today.

Which case are you wrapping around your Galaxy?

Let us know what cases you like in the comments below!