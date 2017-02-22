This is shaping up to be a big phone ... but not as big as you'd think.

We're still over a month away from an expected announcement of the Galaxy S8 and S8+, and that means we're well into the flow of leaks. The latest, which comes from @evleaks, details purported specs for the larger Galaxy S8+ — and aside from physical size it looks to be very similar to the smaller Galaxy S8.

Samsung Galaxy S8+ spec sheet. Impress your friends, confound your enemies...with knowledge. pic.twitter.com/lHrHge8BUa — Evan Blass (@evleaks) February 22, 2017

The thing that really stands out here is the confirmation (of sorts) that we're indeed looking at a really large 6.2-inch display for the bigger Galaxy S8+ model. The resolution of "QHD+" points again to the display being taller than the 16:9 panels we're used to, with something more of an 18:9 aspect ratio. So even though a 6.2-inch display seems like it would be huge compared to an already-large 5.7-inch display we saw with the Galaxy Note 7 (RIP), the difference in aspect ratio and bezel size may not actually give your hand as many struggles as you'd first think.

This new aspect ratio is where the market is headed.

The larger, taller screen in a more compact body follows right along with the details LG has revealed about the G6, though despite the concurrent development Samsung will technically be second to the party as it launches its phones over a month later. Interestingly it also seems as though Samsung is getting in on the rounded display game as well, curving the corners of the Galaxy S8+ screen for a neat visual effect. Given this information, it seems to be the direction the market is going: taller displays, smaller bezels and generally larger screens without as big of increases in overall size.

The rest of the specs shown off by @evleaks corroborate what we've seen before: 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage, a 12MP camera on the back and iris scanning from the front. Samsung is sticking with all of the same basic features that were big hits on the Galaxy S7 and Note 7, while adding several new items in the bigger display and redesigned body.