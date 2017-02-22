This is shaping up to be a big phone ... but not as big as you'd think.
We're still over a month away from an expected announcement of the Galaxy S8 and S8+, and that means we're well into the flow of leaks. The latest, which comes from @evleaks, details purported specs for the larger Galaxy S8+ — and aside from physical size it looks to be very similar to the smaller Galaxy S8.
Samsung Galaxy S8+ spec sheet. Impress your friends, confound your enemies...with knowledge. pic.twitter.com/lHrHge8BUa— Evan Blass (@evleaks) February 22, 2017
The thing that really stands out here is the confirmation (of sorts) that we're indeed looking at a really large 6.2-inch display for the bigger Galaxy S8+ model. The resolution of "QHD+" points again to the display being taller than the 16:9 panels we're used to, with something more of an 18:9 aspect ratio. So even though a 6.2-inch display seems like it would be huge compared to an already-large 5.7-inch display we saw with the Galaxy Note 7 (RIP), the difference in aspect ratio and bezel size may not actually give your hand as many struggles as you'd first think.
This new aspect ratio is where the market is headed.
The larger, taller screen in a more compact body follows right along with the details LG has revealed about the G6, though despite the concurrent development Samsung will technically be second to the party as it launches its phones over a month later. Interestingly it also seems as though Samsung is getting in on the rounded display game as well, curving the corners of the Galaxy S8+ screen for a neat visual effect. Given this information, it seems to be the direction the market is going: taller displays, smaller bezels and generally larger screens without as big of increases in overall size.
The rest of the specs shown off by @evleaks corroborate what we've seen before: 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage, a 12MP camera on the back and iris scanning from the front. Samsung is sticking with all of the same basic features that were big hits on the Galaxy S7 and Note 7, while adding several new items in the bigger display and redesigned body.
The specs make it sound more like a S7 Edge II than a S8+. I think I'll stick with the former (extremely happy) and wait to see if the Note series is ever resurrected.
I second this
Third. I love my S7 edge. And so far he 7.0 update.
Really?? Who said that the Note was dead?
I'll take 3 please!
Specs seem not 2017 imo...
How so?
It's got the snapdragon 835 ....its more them 2017 guess you where expecting it to take flight haha
Fail! Needs to have and least 4.5GB of RAM and 70 GB storage.
I see what you did there...:)
Wow!!! I'm still using a Moto Nexus 6. Make this Project Fi ready AND Google Play Edition and I'm there.
So you're not there?
Nope, because I know it'll never happen. Just wishful thinking. ;-)
+1
I'm so unimpressed by this phone
...Predictable...it is all so predictable ....'meh'
Plus, it'll come with a big, heaping load of TouchWiz. No thanks.
Your so misinformed about the new Samsung experience this is not your s4 sorry bro
TouchWiz now is still as horrible as ever. I have the s7 and the note 5 and I use my pixel as a daily driver. My Samsung phones stay on my desk lol..
Haha oh boy here we go with the Sammy hating trolls that make the claim they actually own not one but two Samsung phones and they hate them haha nice try bro ...Not buying it. Just enjoy the bezel phone that you and two other people bought haha and keep it moving
How is he hating Samsung when he's talking about his experience with Touchwiz? He speaks the truth. Touchwiz takes up too much ram, period.
Lets put it this way. You could put 10gb of RAM on a Samsung phone and by the time you are done installing the programs you put on it with the other initial updates tou would be down to a whopping 1gb of RAM by the time you are done.
Touchwiz is a memory hog.
My opinion too. Oh and before you go saying that I hate Samsung, I don't hate them. I own many of their cellular devices.
1) the amount of installed apps doesn't have anything to do with how much RAM your phone uses.
2) unused RAM is wasted RAM.
Installed apps usually communicate in the background, so they can affect RAM
So your saying you buy multiple Samsung phones just realized that you don't like TouchWiz that doesn't make much sense to me. Are maybe Samsung and touchwiz is not your thing, that I can buy . Since my gs6 edge plus I havnt noticed the s3 s4 lag your talking about but that's just me ...wait a minute no it isn't 50 million S7 sold there a lot more like me that dont see the lag ether but hey there's other phones in the Android world pick another
Note 5 and s7 are 2 different gens, probably wishful thinking haha
How about this? I'm in IT support. I have to use a wide variety of my clients' phones on a daily basis, setting them up and troubleshooting them. So I use plenty of Samsung phones without having to buy them. I still hate TouchWiz.
That is one sexy beast of a phone. The specs are nice. Just no S Pen. I'll see how the Note 8 looks. But I'm still rocking my Galaxy Note Edge. I'm good.
Come to Papa this is the beast I've been waiting for since my note 7 died 6.2 in of all screen can't wait pearl black please
Dual SIM + memory card or "hybrid" ?
So tired of this hybrid sh.it only phone I own which is real dual sim plus memory card is my Z Play
Those phones are hard to find, why?
Couldn't care less if SD 820 or 821 or powered by snapdragon 835 when I have to carry two phones around travel , can not use those lovely data only SIM offerings etc etc
It'll have dual SIM in certain areas and country's
You probably know this already, but just in case, the OnePlus 3t is also dual sim. It's blazingly fast and has a phenomenal battery life, although somehow I doubt it can beat the play's 4000 mA.
Feeling slightly underwhelmed aside for the new screen. Will we see a 128GB option? Maybe more ram? 4GB is barely enough on the S7 as I'm constantly clearing the ram.
I think there's something wrong with your s7 mine and my wife's run like a train and 7.0 has made it even better . I'm so ready for that big 6.2 in of beautiful screen and glass and I get my eye scanner back
I would have been right there with you initially. But after a while, the lag set in. I honestly think Samsung needs 6GB RAM, and a redo of their RAM management component. My OnePlus 3t now with more optimized usage of its 6GB is insanely fast. Granted it doesn't have anywhere near the bloat or features of a Sammy, but if Sammy used some of OnePlus' talent to optimize memory and threw in 6GB, they'd have an absolute winner.
No problems with my S7 Edge at all. But it's not uncommon to see less than 800MB of RAM free with only a few apps minimized. Even after all apps are closed I'm only left with 1.5 - 1.7GB of free RAM. That's not that great.
On Android, ram free is designed to be small. Faster operating due to cache management.
Shirley they can make a prediction of overall size compared to the Note 7.
Indeed they can. And don't call me Shirley.
I know you, you're Kareem Abdul Jabar. You play basketball for the Los Angeles Lakers.
Wait, I thought he was Shirley? :-)
Wizzy, do you like movies about gladiators?
Does it have a built in waffle maker?
Eh, I'll pass.
If this had 6GB RAM, and proper usage of that, I'd be a definite yes. I am still intrigued. But not sure yet between this and the LG G6, or just sticking with what I have.
Every time I here the ram management issue with touchwiz I go back and look at all the the YouTube video where the s7 edge whips the sleeves off the pexel phone in ram management and games loading and web browsing and then I just laugh. Challenge any one to link one YouTube video where the pexel phone was faster are held more apps on it memory
Uhhhh....
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ktkVQk2ypTg
Why are people so hell bend on burning their money "or money they don't actually have”, what happened to your current phones, did they stopped working, what will this phone do that your current phone can't. If these phone manufacturers did not produce a new model this year would your current phone not be able to do it's current job, a phone is supposed to be a tool, nothing more nothing less.
Absolutely gorgeous phone. I'm just afraid Samsung may have priced me out this time. The mid priced phones have really grown up and I may go that route. We'll see after they and LG make their announcements
It's Uncle Sam season so people have unused money to spend.
That's not unused money, this is the reason why the country in broke, and why these big corporations are getting right while you are getting poorer, everyone is on credit, that tax refund is a fraction of the money they the government robbed from you. If you invested that money instead of burning it, it would serve you well in the long run.
Maybe they want it. I know this country is headed in a bad direction but for now people can still buy the things they want.
How can they buy the things they want, they should be buying the things they need, not want, if you have no debt and have excess funds, then you can splurge once in a while, but we all know that is not the case with 99 ℅ of the population. That is why 6 out of 10 Americans don't have $500 in savings.
Your concern for our finances is touching.
For me, I worked hard to retire early and will spend my savings as I see fit.
Good for you, I was not speaking about you.
Well that's what happens when you use words like "people" and "they". There are some here that have income set aside just for this, and do perfectly fine in their lives.
Besides, this is a tech nerd site. In a lot of ways we don't represent the general population. Most GP don't buy new tech every year. A lot of folks here do.
In a country where billions of dollars are spent on concerts, sports games, gun shows, car shows, garments and so forth, I'm not about to justify what I choose to spend my hard earned money on.
How can they buy things they want? In a store or online is my guess. And who are you to tell people what they should be buying? It doesn't matter if someone has $500 in savings, $5 million or 50 cents, if they're happy with their life that's what counts. Hell, even if they're miserable in their life, you have zero right to say when and how they can splurge.
Why are people so hell bent on complaining about people for what they do with the money they work hard to spend? Does letting people get excited about or spend their own money on something that they enjoy affect your life in any way? If the thought of someone owning a new device bothers you so much how exactly did your browser land on this page. It would seem that if a rational adult didn't approve of something that they were not forced to endure, that they would just avoid or ignore it as opposed to taking the time to post negative comments about something they are not capable of understanding. I'm curious to know if you posted that comment from a mobile device. If so, is making ignorant statements the purpose of the aforementioned "tool" that you hold yourself in such high regard for using correctly?
4 gigabytes of RAM? Disappointing Sammy didn't go the 6 gigabyte route, especially when cheaper devices like the OP3 has it
Yeah I don't get the 4gb of RAM thing.
Rounded screen, gives me memories of my Palm Pre..
I'm just glad 4G LTE is "confirmed".
What's up with rounded corners...?
Wow new king of the block atleast for a few months. Can't wait to use it for few months.
And a piddly 2400mAh battery. Because SAMSUNG....
Xiaomi and Oppo are comin for ya