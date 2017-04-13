How tall is too tall, and does the Galaxy S8 breach that invisible divide?

"This porridge is too hot!" she exclaimed. So, she tasted the porridge from the second bowl.

"This porridge is too cold," she said. So, she tasted the last bowl of porridge.

"Ahhh, this porridge is just right," she said happily and she ate it all up.

Sometimes it feels like there's no perfect phone out there for you. After each announcement, you weigh the pros and cons and figure out whether that new hot device is the right height or width, the perfect weight, the proper size, and the ideal feel.

That's what many of you are doing right now with the Galaxy S8 after demoing them in various carrier or retail stores before general availability on April 21. Some people are worried that the Galaxy S8, and especially the larger Galaxy S8+ — which is proving surprisingly popular, according to the company — are too tall for most people, and may be poorly proportioned. Many are saying that LG made the right choice with its 18:9, or 2:1, screen, which is exactly twice as tall as it is wide. Here's what one forum member had to say:

donm527 04-12-2017 08:13 PM “ Third trip to BB to get more handle time while I wait for full reviews on them come away with more to think about and still undecided which way to go and due to the ratio. Last visit I was leaning toward the smaller S but today the S+ but both feel a compromise... Initially I thought I don't want to go too big so the height in the S for me is perfect but the phone is as wide as my iPhone 6... Reply

But this seems to be the direction manufacturers are going, with companies like OnePlus and Huawei likely following suit later this year. Tall, thin phones have a number of usability advantages in that they allow for narrower bodies that can more easily be gripped in one hand without sacrificing overall screen real estate.

fatboy97 04-12-2017 06:58 AM “ It's going to be the trend everybody is going to do. By this time next year anyone that does not have something close to that aspect ratio will be out of date. Reply

Would it have been better, though, if Samsung had chosen the same aspect ratio as LG? Or do you think there are advantages in going even taller? And, perhaps most importantly, where does the madness end? How tall can we actually go?

Climb up the beanstalk with us in the forums!