Timing is everything in the high-end smartphone world.
We now have a set-in-stone announce date of March 29 for the Galaxy S8, but the actual release date for the phone hitting retailers is still in flux. A report from VentureBeat claims Samsung may wait just shy of a full month after announcement to release the Galaxy S8 on April 29.
That's a week later than the first expected release of April 21, which in itself is about a week longer than Samsung traditionally takes to get a phone out into the market after announcement. In the past few years, Samsung has done an incredible job of having pre-orders within a week of the launch event, with in-store availability a week after that.
While an extra week in the grand scheme of a 12-18 month phone lifecycle isn't detrimental, it does give LG some hope of piling up G6 sales for just that bit longer without any competition. LG is expected to widely release the new G6 at the start of April, with initial leaks pointing to a U.S. release date of April 7.
Samsung will surely make up the difference in sales in short order, but in either case it means fans of the Galaxy S8 will have to wait just a little bit longer to get their hands on one.
Reader comments
"it does give LG some hope of piling up G6 sales for just that bit longer without any competition."
Cute. I guess, in the same way that a dying man hopes to find water in the middle of the desert. It would be better for everyone IF LG posed some actual competition to Samsung, but let's not delude ourselves. This situation will be made worse for LG if Samsung can release the S8 worldwide on the same day, even if it is a week or two after the G6 hits in some markets.
Let's be clear, LG's mobile division is trying to turn a profit, not topple Samsung.
Cool story I guess.
Your analogy really isn't good, but I get what you're trying to say.
I even recognize how small of a deal it is for Samsung 2 sentences later: "Samsung will surely make up the difference in sales in short order"
Again, this isn't about LG somehow beating Samsung in sales. It's about LG getting a couple more weeks of sales without direct competition in stores. That's a big deal for LG, even if it won't make a noticeable dent in Samsung.
Good point. This is more of a"good for LG" thing than a "bad for Samsung" thing.
The LG G6 is a better looking phone than the S8, and this coming from a S7 owner.
Doesn't matter if your last name was samsung. The g6 being a better looking phone, is just your opinion. Nothing else
S8 looks like poo
40k in pre-orders in 4 days in their home country tells me LG won't be doing any major celebrating for sales or profit.
I'm willing to bet that LG will kill itself by pricing the g6 higher than it should be
G6 is a nice device, no mistake, but when mid tier devices are hitting 32gb storage for half the cost LG are. going to lose sales on this count anyway at the suggested retail price.
As far as I'm concerned, the G6 is in competition with the likes of the One+3 (4), Moto Z (and X), Honor 8 and Axon 7-type devices. It should be priced accordingly.
If they're going to keep their V series premium, then do that. But don't go charging top tier pricing because its the "latest".
Good it's you alone who is concerned, comparing the those devices to the G6 is a joke
Notice the parenthesis indicating this year's iterations of mid-range phones. Am I that far off thinking that the G6 will most likely be outdone by one of those devices later this year?
Have you seen the full retail price of the Moto Z?
As far as the S8 delay, It just gives retailers a little more time to run their S7 and S7 edge promotions. They're practically begging people to buy the 7's now.
Maybe they are taking their time to make sure the battery doesn't catch fire. I don't think Samsung is going to rush out another phone after the Note fiasco.
The issue is the new 10nm chip manufacturing process. There have been several reports regarding this issue.
Example: https://www.google.com/amp/s/www.slashgear.com/low-10nm-processor-yields...
I have no intention of paying a premium for a device with 32 GB internal memory. The non removable battery I can live with (I guess). The g6 is most likely going to bomb.