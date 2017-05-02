Galaxy S8's red tint fix is now rolling out in the U.S.

Samsung is now rolling out the OTA update to fix the Galaxy S8 and S8+ red tint issue for T-Mobile customers. The South Korean manufacturer said last week that it would issue an update to automatically fix color calibration of the Galaxy S8 after a few users reported that their devices had a red tint on their displays.

After rolling out the OTA in South Korea, India and Europe, Samsung is now bringing the update to the U.S., starting with T-Mobile customers. If you're using the T-Mobile variant of the Galaxy S8 or S8+, head into your phone's settings to manually initiate the download.

T-Mobile users, are you facing any display issues on your S8/S8+ after installing the update? Let us know in the comments below.

Thanks for the tip Matthew!