Galaxy S8's red tint fix is now rolling out in the U.S.

Samsung is now rolling out the OTA update to fix the Galaxy S8 and S8+ red tint issue for T-Mobile customers. The South Korean manufacturer said last week that it would issue an update to automatically fix color calibration of the Galaxy S8 after a few users reported that their devices had a red tint on their displays.

Galaxy S8 red tint fix

After rolling out the OTA in South Korea, India and Europe, Samsung is now bringing the update to the U.S., starting with T-Mobile customers. If you're using the T-Mobile variant of the Galaxy S8 or S8+, head into your phone's settings to manually initiate the download.

T-Mobile users, are you facing any display issues on your S8/S8+ after installing the update? Let us know in the comments below.

Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8+

Verizon AT&T T-Mobile Sprint

