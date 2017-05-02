Galaxy S8's red tint fix is now rolling out in the U.S.
Samsung is now rolling out the OTA update to fix the Galaxy S8 and S8+ red tint issue for T-Mobile customers. The South Korean manufacturer said last week that it would issue an update to automatically fix color calibration of the Galaxy S8 after a few users reported that their devices had a red tint on their displays.
After rolling out the OTA in South Korea, India and Europe, Samsung is now bringing the update to the U.S., starting with T-Mobile customers. If you're using the T-Mobile variant of the Galaxy S8 or S8+, head into your phone's settings to manually initiate the download.
T-Mobile users, are you facing any display issues on your S8/S8+ after installing the update? Let us know in the comments below.
Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8+
- Galaxy S8 and S8+ review!
- Galaxy S8 and S8+ specs
- Everything you need to know about the Galaxy S8’s cameras
- Get to know Samsung Bixby
- Join our Galaxy S8 forums
Thanks for the tip Matthew!
Reader comments
Galaxy S8 red tint fix is now rolling out to T-Mobile customers
Didn't have issues before or after update.
Same here
Never had the red tint problem.. But wish they would fix the issue of random freezes and reboots 😢
I had a very slight red hue coming from the top of the display, which I was able to get rid of by lowering the red. Now after the update the red hue is still there, but there's more options to edit the color balance even more.
No problems before or after the update
Only problem before was WiFi disconnections. We'll see if this update also had anything to do with that.
I had that issue but it ended up being my router because none of my devices would stay connected. A simple network reset did the trick for me.