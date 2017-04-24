People are turning out in droves to buy the Galaxy S8.

The Galaxy S8 and S8+ have been received very positively, and it seems consumers are responding by opening up their wallets as well. Samsung has announced that pre-orders for the Galaxy S8 and S8+ were a full 30% higher than the Galaxy S7 and S7 edge last year, which in itself was a previous record.

Tim Baxter, president and chief operating officer of Samsung Electronics America, released the following statement:

At Samsung, we believe it is a privilege to make groundbreaking products that are enjoyed by millions, and have recommitted ourselves to innovate, not only with new products and services, but also in process. The Galaxy S8 and S8+ are a result of that recommitment and the market has responded – with a more than 30 percent year-over-year growth in pre-orders versus the record pre-orders we had with Galaxy S7, making it our best ever. The response is humbling, energizing, and points to a great launch week.

Pre-order volume isn't the only measurement for how a product will do over its lifetime on store shelves, but outpacing an already popular predecessor by such a wide margin is a great indication for Samsung as it fully rebounds from the Galaxy Note 7. Having pre-orders open for just over three weeks prior to launch certainly helped sales volumes as well, with a slightly longer than usual delay between announcement and full availability.

The important numbers will come with Samsung's earnings reports in the next two quarters, which should give us a full picture of how the mobile division has done following several months of sales.