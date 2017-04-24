People are turning out in droves to buy the Galaxy S8.
The Galaxy S8 and S8+ have been received very positively, and it seems consumers are responding by opening up their wallets as well. Samsung has announced that pre-orders for the Galaxy S8 and S8+ were a full 30% higher than the Galaxy S7 and S7 edge last year, which in itself was a previous record.
Tim Baxter, president and chief operating officer of Samsung Electronics America, released the following statement:
At Samsung, we believe it is a privilege to make groundbreaking products that are enjoyed by millions, and have recommitted ourselves to innovate, not only with new products and services, but also in process. The Galaxy S8 and S8+ are a result of that recommitment and the market has responded – with a more than 30 percent year-over-year growth in pre-orders versus the record pre-orders we had with Galaxy S7, making it our best ever. The response is humbling, energizing, and points to a great launch week.
Pre-order volume isn't the only measurement for how a product will do over its lifetime on store shelves, but outpacing an already popular predecessor by such a wide margin is a great indication for Samsung as it fully rebounds from the Galaxy Note 7. Having pre-orders open for just over three weeks prior to launch certainly helped sales volumes as well, with a slightly longer than usual delay between announcement and full availability.
The important numbers will come with Samsung's earnings reports in the next two quarters, which should give us a full picture of how the mobile division has done following several months of sales.
Reader comments
Good for them,
Hope it does well and drives the price down of the S7Edge for me.
First time that I remember that the local T-mobile stores opened one hour before the regular opening hours, and I had to do a line before they opened in order to get mine before I went to work. Everybody on the line was there to get a new S8 or S8+. Sales will be a lot better than they expected or hoped for.
I wonder if any of it happens to be because Note 7 users have been waiting for a new device. The S8+ is big enough to replace the note if you didn't care for the s-pen.
How much of this is people starting to go the route of pre-ordering instead of waiting to buy when they are actually in store? I know there's a lot more promos now if you do a pre-order. Does this equal out to 30% increased sales overall also?
I wonder if any of it happens to be because Note 7 users have been waiting for a new device. The S8+ is big enough to replace the note if you didn't care for the s-pen.
A lot of people I know are going apeshit for this phone. Even iPhone users
Imagine that. And this, in spite of the fact that some phones have a pink tint (vs. LG G6 phones ALL having a blue tint) and that it's hard to remap the Bixby button. It's almost like consumers don't care about this stuff.
Best phone I have had since my very first iphone and note phone. Game changing.
First time I l've ever preoreded a phone (and I've had a lot of phones) but it was worth the wait. I think what makes those high numbers more surprising is that it came shortly after the Note 7 debacle when consumer confidence was supposed to be low in Samsung.
With all the hype, my GS7 is looking really good. I mean, I put a new Slickwrap's skin on it and I only owe $120 to pay it off. GS8 can wait.