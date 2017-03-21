Now we just need to use the darn phone.

We've seen a whole host of in-person pictures and marketing renders of the Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus, but this latest leak gives us a great look at both sizes of the phone from multiple angles and in all three colors. Oh yes, the colors: "black sky," "orchid grey" and "arctic silver" are the purported official names. We can just call them black, orchid and silver.

The orchid color is definitely a more subtle shade of purple than had been first rumored earlier on in the year, and I'm a fan of the look. The silver also looks to be more of an understated brushed look rather than the hyper-glossy silver of the Galaxy S7. All of the colors have corresponding color-matched metal frames, tying it all together.

Alright, now it's time to actually use the phone.

Samsung has historically done a good job of bringing at least a couple of the available colors of each phone to all regions and carriers therein, but we'll have to wait a while longer to learn which colors go where and with what limitation, if any.

We've seen just about every angle and detail in the hardware for the Galaxy S8, now we just need to see it in person to understand how it actually feels and performs — that's far more important than seeing a handful of renders on a page. We won't have to wait long: Samsung's event is on March 29.