It says 'Galaxy S8' on the back.

Prominent leaker Evan Blass continues to lay bare the Samsung Galaxy S8 ahead of next week's announcement. This morning we're getting a look at the GS8 in gold, in addition to a fresh perspective on the grey and black models. Behold!

Blass also reveals the branding for the U.S. versions of the phone which — surprise! — has additional Galaxy branding in addition to the Samsung logo up top.

The most interesting thing about these late-breaking leaks is what they show us about the front face of the phone. Earlier GS8 images have revealed colored front panels, whereas these suggest Samsung is sticking with a black border top and bottom. It's an understandable move given the large number of cutouts required for cameras and sensors. But this does leave us wondering if other colors — like the blue we keep seeing — may be different.