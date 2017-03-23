It says 'Galaxy S8' on the back.

Prominent leaker Evan Blass continues to lay bare the Samsung Galaxy S8 ahead of next week's announcement. This morning we're getting a look at the GS8 in gold, in addition to a fresh perspective on the grey and black models. Behold!

Galaxy S8 goldGalaxy S8 greyGalaxy S8 blackGalaxy S8 US branding

Blass also reveals the branding for the U.S. versions of the phone which — surprise! — has additional Galaxy branding in addition to the Samsung logo up top.

The most interesting thing about these late-breaking leaks is what they show us about the front face of the phone. Earlier GS8 images have revealed colored front panels, whereas these suggest Samsung is sticking with a black border top and bottom. It's an understandable move given the large number of cutouts required for cameras and sensors. But this does leave us wondering if other colors — like the blue we keep seeing — may be different.

Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus